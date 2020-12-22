Congress Passes “Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act”

Part of the massive omnibus spending bill and COVID-19 emergency relief package that was pushed through the U.S. Senate Monday night includes, as expected, a compromise version of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act. The act calls on the FAA to revise the organization delegation authorization (ODA) process, with an emphasis on oversight and accountability, change the way it reviews design changes, and, specifically, review the ODA program for Boeing. The final version of the act leaves the ODA concept in place; some felt that the FAA would be forced to scrap or radically overhaul the way it delegates certification processes.

According to Chair of the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Peter DeFazio, “Our bipartisan—and now bicameral deal—is the result of nearly two years of intense investigation in my Committee, multiple public hearings on both sides of the Capitol, and countless conversations with the families of the victims and the aviation community about how best to address the failings that led to the development of a fatally-flawed aircraft and an FAA certification process that ultimately allowed [the Boeing 737 MAX] into service. I’m immensely grateful to my Congressional partners in this effort, especially Aviation Subcommittee Chair Rick Larsen, who have all been steadfast in our mission to make sure the story of the MAX is never repeated.”

“This bicameral agreement will not only strengthen our country’s aviation certification process, it will enable continued American competitiveness in the aerospace industry and ensure the United States remains the gold standard in aviation safety,” Ranking Member Sam Graves said.

GAMA’s CEO Pete Bunce issued this statement after the bill passed. “Many of the provisions included in the Aircraft Certification, Safety and Accountability Act, bolster efforts long championed by GAMA. For the last several years, we have been working with the FAA and the international aviation community to implement safety management systems for manufacturers, which we were pleased to see included in the bill. The compromise bill also addresses other important issues identified by Congress and various technical and expert groups that have reviewed the MAX and related processes and are generally consistent with GAMA’s certification and safety priorities. These include increasing resources for the FAA safety workforce and oversight activities, improving safety decision-making for new technologies, and facilitating the FAA’s international engagement in safety harmonization and improvements. GAMA will continue its ongoing work with the FAA and other aviation regulators to ensure this legislation improves the safety and resiliency of the aviation system through successful implementation of safety management systems, needed investments and changes in safety oversight, and strong international engagement on key safety training and harmonization efforts.”

In summarizing the act, the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure said the legislation: