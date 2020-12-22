Moog Acquires Genesys Aerosystems

Genesys Aerosystems has been sold to precision control components and systems business Moog, according to a company announcement last Friday. The $77.7 million deal includes subsidiaries S-Tec Corporation and Genesys Aerosystems, Inc. Genesys will become part of Moog’s Aircraft Controls segment but continue doing business as Genesys Aerosystems.

“It has been exciting to be part-owner of Genesys Aerosystems as we have seen the company grow over the last few years,” said Genesys Aerosystems CEO Roger Smith. “We know that to optimize the growth potential of the company and product lines, Genesys needs to have a long-term parent company that can support both organic and inorganic growth, and Moog is just that company.”

Genesys Aerosystems, which designs and manufactures electronic flight instrument systems and autopilot solutions, reports that it has shipped over 40,000 autopilot systems over the last 35 years. The company is headquartered in Mineral Wells, Texas, and has a second facility in Anchorage, Alaska. Genesys says it will remain at both locations following the acquisition.