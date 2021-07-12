Ditched 737 Broke Into Three Pieces

Based on underwater photos of the wreckage, the pilots of a first generation Boeing 737 that ditched off Hawaii a couple of weeks ago used up all their bad luck with the double engine failure that preceded the water landing. The 45-year-old 200-series aircraft broke into three main pieces before settling to the bottom in 350-400 feet of water about two miles off shore. The nose broke off just ahead of the main cabin and the right side crew door is still open. The tail also came off and one of the engines landed near the front section according to photos released by the TSB.

The flight data and cockpit voice recorders haven’t been recovered but the location of the main pieces will expedite that using remotely operated vehicles. Side scan sonar and a remotely operated vehicle The plane went down after one engine failed, followed by the second, which the crew reported was overheating on the way back to Honolulu. The plane actually changed course to a small airport that was marginally closer but hit the water two miles short. The pilots were found floating on wreckage by the Coast Guard within minutes of the ditching. One was taken to a hospital by helicopter and the other was rescued by boat. Both are apparently recovering and will be interviewed by the NTSB.