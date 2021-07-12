Video: The Remarkable NASA Career Of KITPLANES’ Paul Dye

Paul Dye, a veteran aircraft builder and Editor at Large for our sister publication, KITPLANES, recently published a book on his long career as a NASA senior flight director. Dye was featured on the CBS This Morning: Saturday in this interview and profile. His NASA career spanned the entire Space Shuttle program and much of the International Space Station. He is the longest serving flight director in NASA history as detailed in his book, “Shuttle, Houston: My Life in the Center Seat of Mission Control.” Dye will be at AirVenture and available to sign a limited number of books.