EAA Program Will Help Ensure Young Eagles Guidelines Are Maintained

Even as it celebrates 30 years of success with its Young Eagles initiative for providing youth an introduction to general aviation, EAA reports a growth in discrepancies within the volunteer program and its guidelines, including some “inappropriate Young Eagles practices.” The association announced in a statement today (September 20) it has launched an effort to address the issue.

According to EAA, “These practices have ranged from incorrect waiver usage or outright failure to use it at all to co-mingling the Young Eagles flights with third party organizations and improper reporting. These practices put the program, and the insurance coverage provided to the program, at risk.”

To further ensure Young Eagles volunteers are educated on current program guidelines and requirements, EAA will initiate Young Eagles risk management training starting this December 2022. Training will include a 30-minute pre-recorded webinar followed with a short quiz. “Similar to youth protection training, this course will need to be completed every three years for renewal,” said the association.

EAA further advised, “Young Eagles coordinators will be required to complete this training before your chapter’s first rally of 2023, or by April 30, 2023, whichever occurs first. Other Young Eagles volunteers and chapter officers will be encouraged to take this training.”

EAA wrote, “EAA Young Eagles has earned an outstanding reputation because of your dedication, passion, and attention to detail that you pour into the program. With your help, we can maintain our well-earned reputation and keep the Young Eagles program thriving for generations to come. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact us at yeagles@eaa.org.”