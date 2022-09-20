Textron’s ‘Help Wanted’ Shingle Has Some Tempting Small Print

Textron Aviation is addressing the labor shortage with a three-prong effort to bring in career talent. Job prospects range from entry-level manufacturing positions to high-level engineering slots.

Incentives include, according to Textron, starting wages, sign-on bonuses and special tax credits that could generate up to $25,000 in benefits.

The new minimum wage for new-hire manufacturing employees and service professionals is $20 per hour at Textron Aviation headquarters in Wichita, Kansas, “one of the highest entry-level hourly wages in the region,” according to Textron. And the company asserts that many employees see wage increases every 90 days.

Sign-on bonuses are on the table for a variety of positions, including electrical engineers – $5,000; A&P mechanics – $5,000; and “other manufacturing and service roles” – $4,000.

And the Textron pitch includes this offer: “Qualifying new hires in aviation have a chance to receive up to $5,000 a year as a Kansas state income tax credit. You may qualify to claim the credit each year through 2026 – totaling up to $25,000 in value.”

Company benefits also include: tuition assistance up to $8K for undergraduate-level classes and certificate programs; $10K for graduate-level classes; Tuition assistance for pilot training; vacation, sick leave and other paid time off; onsite wellness center & pharmacy in Wichita; wellness program rewards; company-paid short-term disability; and free access to pet care, daycare and elder care.