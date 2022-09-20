Short Final: Invasion

As a CFI, I recently had the opportunity to attend a Mooney Pilot Proficiency Program at KSMX, Santa Maria airport, up the coast from Los Angeles. We were told that we could do approaches—but no landings or touch and goes—at nearby Vandenberg Space Force Base (KVBG). We thought this would be a great opportunity.

Once airborne, we called Santa Barbara Approach, the controlling agency. Nope, no approaches on weekends at the Space Force Base because the tower is closed on weekends.

Well gee, my student wondered: “I hope we don’t get a Martian invasion on the weekends!” We both laughed.

Luca Bencini‑Tibo

Weston, Florida