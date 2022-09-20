NBAA-BACE To Put Spotlight On Business Aviation Owner-Operators

In recent years, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has redoubled efforts to support aircraft owner/operators who use their aircraft, at least in part, for business travel. Next month’s NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Orlando, Florida, will include education sessions, networking events and more for owner operators. The programs build on the announcement earlier this year of the advocacy group’s Owner Pilot Association Coalition (OPAC) and the owner/single-pilot pavilion featured at last year’s NBAA-BACE in Las Vegas.

Andrew Broom, NBAA’s senior vice president strategy, marketing and innovation, said, “We’d like to take the pulse of the OPAC membership and learn what NBAA can do to better support them, so we’re going to feature coalition member associations at our show.”

NBAA-BACE 2022, which runs from October 18 – 20, will feature an area in the exhibit hall dedicated to OPAC member booths and a special reception for their members on Tuesday, October 18. Also on the schedule of events is a Small Operator Symposium and the Single Pilot Safety Standdown, both aligned to OPAC’s member audience.

“This year’s standdown theme is ‘Breaking the Chain of Runway Excursions,’” said NBAA, “and one of the presentations supporting that theme will be an in-depth look at the ‘Safe to Land’ initiative spearheaded by the Citation Jet Pilots (CJP) safety and education foundation and retired astronaut and safety committee chair Charlie Precourt.”

Finally, the NBAA National Safety Forum runs throughout the three days of the show, with presentations on loss of control in-flight, runway excursions, controlled flight into terrain and more.