FAA Holding ‘Inclusive Language Summit’ Nov. 10

The FAA is starting the consultation process on a gender-neutral rewrite of its vast trove of rules, regs and other documents with a virtual “Inclusive Language Summit” on Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. EST. The event will be livestreamed on all of the agency’s social media platforms and the public is welcome to observe and comment. Follow the link to the Federal Register notice for instructions on how to take part. A subcommittee of its Drone Advisory Committee recommended the rewrite last June.

The agency has apparently gotten on board with those recommendations and in the Federal Register notice it indicates it’s willing to go to considerable lengths to bring its language in line. “The FAA notes that implementation of policies and plans related to the adoption of inclusive terminology may necessitate changes in legislation, as well as rules and regulations,” the notice says. “However, the FAA is committed to ensuring FAA is both a workplace and a regulatory agency free of bias and discrimination in all practices.”