Industry Round-up, November 5, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on an FAA STC for DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft, the launch of an on-demand aviation renters insurance product, a company recording near-record aircraft sales and a new fuel supply agreement. Acorn Welding has received STC approval from the FAA for new exhaust stacks for DHC-6 Twin Otter aircraft. The approval extends an STC granted by Transport Canada to locations that require FAA STC approval. Also with something new, InsurTech company SkyWatch has launched a usage-based insurance product for rented light aircraft. Offered in partnerships with Global Aerospace, the product is expected to be available in most U.S. states and will have yearly, monthly, weekly and daily coverage options.

Website GlobalAir.com reported that it saw 2,276 inquiries about airplanes listed for sale on the site in September 2021, falling just behind the company’s record of 2,283 inquiries in February 2021. The number represents a 45 percent increase compared to September of last year. Finally, Prometheus Fuels has signed an agreement with Transcend Air Corporation to supply Transcend with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Transcend is developing the Vy 400 vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, which it plans to use as part of its proposed Vy Aerial Regional Transport (ART) service.