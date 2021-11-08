FBI Called In On Worst Passenger Violence Cases

The FAA is calling in backup to tackle the continuing surge in violent behavior in airliners. The agency is now referring the worst examples of unruly passengers to the FBI for criminal prosecution. “This is a priority for both agencies,” the FAA said in a tweet posted Saturday. Among the cases heading to the FBI for consideration is the man aboard an American Airlines flight last week who allegedly punched a flight attendant after she bumped him with a cart. The assault broke two bones in the flight attendant’s face.
So far, 37 cases have been sent to the FBI but the FAA hasn’t said how many of those have been taken up. Passenger violence has plateaued in recent months to about six incidents per 10,000 flights but that’s more than twice the average of a year ago. By far the most common root of unruly behavior is the mask mandate, with 3,642 of 5,033 cases reported. The agency has recommended fines of up to $50,000 in some cases.
I guess the bully needs the FBI to come their rescue. Always with the “the attendant just innocently bumped the passenger with the cart and got punched” I call BS. I have had those carts rammed into me as i cannot fit my legs in front of me with the 29″ seat pitch. The crew should be charged with assault when they hit people with that cart. Do stupid stuff get your face broken. They don’t need the FBI, they need some lessons in treating people like human beings and not self loading freight. Each flight attendant should be required to wear a body camera just like a police officer as it is apparent they need someone to monitor their behavior. Then let the lawyers sue them out of existence.
I’m a leggy 6’3” and have the same problem. I don’t blame the FA’s. I blame management and voters/consumers.
Anthony, you are a Moron! if you don’t fit in the seat, stop up and shell out for a seat that fits, or even better, fly an airline that has a larger pitch. Maybe you get treated poorly because of your attitude. Most flight attendants are just people doing a tough job and treat people with kindness and respect until given a reason not to. It is only in a screwed up world, due to people like you that anyone could condone violence in this situation.
your an idiot – save your opinion for someone who cares. You talk about kindness and respect and then call me a moron. You don’t like my comment but you have to come out be hostile about it. Come see me, you too will leave with broken bones. Grow up and get a real life.
Big Brother Alphabet Group One, having made a mess of things, calls Group Two, the ones with guns and a recent reputation for shadiness. Yeah, that’s going to help.
I know I have libertarian leanings in my bias. I keep thinking that too much government has created the problem, and more application of same is not the answer. I’m really curious if anyone without libertarian leanings is starting to see it the same way.
