French Mayor Wants To Kill Kids’ Aviation Dreams To Save The Environment

The mayor of a French city has ignited a nationwide controversy in the aviation community by cutting funding to two local flying clubs and saying kids should be discouraged from pursuing their aviation dreams. “It was my childhood dream to take a plane and go to the other side of the world,” said Léonore Moncond’huy, the mayor of Poitiers in west central France. “But I think that you do not realize that we must protect children from some dreams. It is sad to say but aviation should no longer be part of today’s children dreams.”
Moncond’huy represents the Green Party and said hobbies that rely on non-renewable resources must be discouraged so her council has ended the subsidies it has previously provided motor sports clubs. If the decision catches on with other communities, it could have some serious consequences for initial flight training in France. Most flight training is done through aero clubs and North American-style flight schools are relatively rare. The subsidies from local and federal governments are part of funding for sports teams and other weekend warrior activities and Moncond’huy said it’s flying’s reliance on fossil fuels that killed its grant chances with her. “It is not a question of principle; it is a question of fiscal responsibility,” she said. “We consider that taxpayers’ funds must no longer subsidize sports based on consuming non-renewable resources.”
Well…she has a point. I’ve just finished reading “The Story of More, by Hope Jahren, a geobiologist who documents the truly frightening state of affairs that the planet faces due to the release of carbon in the atmosphere ever since humans began burning fossil fuels. Coupled with huge increases in populations that desire to live the life style of “western” societies (i.e. energy dependent) which has accelerated the demand for and use of power, the planet and its life forms are, basically, facing extinction or near extinction very soon. At the very least, this mayor’s actions are calling attention to these facts. On the other hand Pipestrel and Airbus, as well as a lot of start ups are striving to create aircraft that rely on electricity. Now, if electricity can be generated without relying on fossil fuels, we just might save the planet and ourselves. Of course that needs to be connected to population size stabilization and figuring out how to feed everyone.
“the planet and its life forms are, basically, facing extinction or near extinction very soon.”
Absolute nonsense. If you want to worship at the altar of green religion, that’s your problem. Don’t attempt to make it mine.
It’s always us who are the problem. “Us” being the people who like airplanes, old/fast cars, machines in general, not the disposable society which imports its disposable goods from across the oceans on mega-polluting ships from ultra-polluter countries (which just happen to also subjugate their people). Leave me and my children and our dreams alone and go address real problems. Go fight the real battle for the environment not these trifles that make no real difference and only serve to make you feel good about yourselves while ignoring the real issues. And why are the greens also anti-nuclear, despite it being objectively our best hope at clean energy on a large scale? It’s almost like nearly the entire movement is just people who are imposing their neuroses and preferences on others in an attempt to feel better instead of doing the hard thing and pursuing real change.
“…we must protect children from some dreams”. Wow, it sounds like some embittered old lady who feels that, if she could not realize her dream, then no one else should be allowed to dream. It also sounds like mind control by Big Brother. First of all, it always irritates me when the people who purport to be saving the earth from human activity always go after airplanes and race cars. Never mind the fact that the total contribution of all types of aircraft to carbon emissions is less than six percent of total carbon production. And, general aviation’s tally is only around 5% of the 6%. I guess it is easy to go after the low hanging fruit, regardless of whether it will produce any tangible results. Why not concentrate on the real problems, like concrete manufacturing (8% of total emissions), steel production (~8%) or power generation (~12%)? Getting rid of all non-commercial aircraft would barely make a dent in the carbon emissions from transportation. To France’s credit, at least they are doing well in power generation, with much of their power being generated by nuclear plants. The other issue is that they like to beat on Americans or rich Europeans as being the villains in all of this. They conveniently overlook the fact that North American carbon emissions have actually dropped over 12% in the last decade, and the developed world’s carbon emissions have remained almost constant for 40 years, with a significant downward trend since 2005. If they want to make a real contribution, work with developing countries, including China, India and much of Africa and South America. Developing countries now generate over 60% of the world’s carbon emissions and they have more than doubled in the past two decades. Yeah, I’m biased because I own one of those flying polluters, but let’s keep some perspective here. I certainly support improving the technology in aviation, including electric aircraft and modern low emission engines for the ICE crowd. But harping about rich men’s flying toys doesn’t accomplish anything. You want to help? Invent a carbon free cement or something useful.
My comments are not personal. Nor do I represent some political agenda or group. Just the facts. And I’m not saying end GA. I am saying, because the global warming thing is incremental and insidious, it is not fully recognized as the lethal threat it poses. Rather than question me, the messenger, I suggest evaluating the data. And, by the way, Bill Gates funded Terrapower nuclear reactor company is a great idea that has eliminated the risks that are in 50+ year old designs that produced the current nuclear plants. Hopefully there will be a future with enough energy and food for all the earth’s inhabitants.
The EPA is trying to ban performance mods to factory car and truck engines even if used only for racing and not for street use. Good thing the EPA does not currently have any jurisdiction over aviation, yet. If we don’t get the lead out of aviation gas soon that may change, doing just as much damage to aviation as that French politician is trying to do.
Someday France will have to reap the benefits of its liberal policies. Then again someday in the future America or what’s left of it will have to come to the rescue just as we did In the 1940s.
Especially important for me to note on this Easter Sunday, I will continue to put my faith in God, not government. I certainly recommend that everybody do the same. Whether or not there is such a thing as global warming, whether or not we should care or do anything about it if it does exist, is ultimately irrelevant.