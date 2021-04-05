Is The F-35 Irrelevant?

There must be something about spring that inspires new initiatives and confident moves to the future and U.S. military leaders are in fine fettle, designing their dream fleets of the latest and greatest to protect the country and many others.
The Air Force and Navy have trotted out billions in plans for new aircraft to replace some designs that, despite numerous upgrades over the years, are due for a rest.
The two arms of the military generally go their own way on these sorts of things and these latest announcements continue that tradition with a strange twist.
The Air Force’s big idea is to replace the F-16 with an all-new platform. The Viper (don’t ever call it a Fighting Falcon in the presence of an F-16 pilot) is the most numerous type in the fleet with more than 1,000 in service and it’s still in production, a remarkable feat for a design that first took three dimensional form almost 50 years ago. It’s a pilot’s airplane and its extensive upgrades over the years have kept it a reliably relevant tool for the Air Force. It’s also popular with U.S. allies and the latest variants are still attracting orders that could push production into the next decade.
But, it’s yesterday’s airplane according to Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown and he doesn’t want yet another upgrade. “Actually, I want to build something new and different that’s not the F-16; that has some of those capabilities, but gets there faster, using our digital approach.” That sounds like the Air Force definition of a blank cheque but I digress.
What’s interesting about Brown’s announcement is that there is no mention of unmanned aircraft or whether the replacement aircraft will need human guidance. Over at the Navy, it’s all about drones.
Rear Adm. Gregory Harris told a Navy League breakfast that he sees a 60/40 split on unmanned and manned aircraft on his ships and bases and the new manned plane will be a replacement for the F/A-18 Super Hornet and its electronic warfare version, the Growler. He also wants all-new hardware and he’s also musing about it being capable of unmanned operation. Whatever it is, it will fly with a “Little Buddy” drone that will accompany it on missions.
While the two military commands appear to be going in opposite directions there is a common thread to their approaches and that is the F-35.
You might recall that the F-35 was supposed to be the bread-and-butter platform for both the Navy and the Air Force and do everything needed in a modern fighter.
According to the Air Force’s Brown, the Lightning II is a $100 million piece of fine china to be brought out on special occasions to wow the neighbors. It does have some spectacular capabilities but it’s so buggy that it can’t be trusted to carry out the trench work. Brown wants something he can actually use but he put it more delicately than I. “This is our ‘high end’ [fighter], we want to make sure we don’t use it all for the low-end fight … We don’t want to burn up capability now and wish we had it later.”
The Navy’s Harris was harder on the F-35. He didn’t even acknowledge a role for it. His only reference to the aircraft was that he didn’t want the procurement process for his new airplanes to be the drawn out affair that has dogged the F-35s tortured introduction to active service, limited though it is.
The F-35 was a bold new concept in military procurement: a common type to be used by allies as a capable and efficient fighting force. It’s ballooned into the most expensive military project ever undertaken and despite its breathtaking cost the final result gets mixed reviews at best.
These latest developments are far worse for the Joint Strike Fighter concept.
The top brass of the U.S. military are no longer just saying the F-35 is bad. They’re saying it’s irrelevant.
As a person who spent 27+ years involved with USAF flight test and 7 more with Navy flight test, I have a lot to say about this subject. In fact, it incenses me SO much I’ll go a step further and be brutal. The F-35 is a POS and a National embarrassment.
Yeah … it can do a few things well but as the scrappy utilitarian adjunct airplane the current (new) USAF Chief of Staff desires … fuhgetaboutit. As the F-22’s cheaper little buddy it was supposed to be, it missed the mark. If you judge what it can do vs. the amount of time it’s been in development, it’s a failure. If you judge what it can do vs. its cost, it’s a disgrace. The Chief can’t say that and keep his job so he’s soft-shoeing the situation. The pilots who fly it can’t say that or they’ll be flying a desk. Besides, right now, they’re members of a very expensive Aero Club yanking and banking with it.
More than five years ago at Airventure, I confronted two young officers sent there from Eglin AFB to do a dog and pony PR show with the thing. At a forum they were presenting, I asked them specific and poignant flight test questions. You shoulda seen the stammering and stuttering as they tried to figure out how to answer me and save face. And here we are years later and they’re STILL trying to figure out what they’re going to do with it other than enjoy flying it in mock battles. In the real and dirty world of air warfare, it’s going to be a lot like the F-4’s trying to perform air combat without a gun and F-111’s that couldn’t do their job in Viet Nam. And some moron wanted to replace the A-10 and its GAU-8 (w/ 1100 rounds of 30mm) with the F-35 !! Ask any Army grunt what they think of that idea and you’ll get an earful.
The USAF’s preoccupation with stealth is fine but if you can’t carry enough weaponry to carry out a sustained fight without RTB to rearm or have to fly them “dirty” to make them useful, what good are they? If you don’t have enough of them and are afraid to risk their use except in extreme situations, what was the point? These things were supposed to be a lower cost adjunct to the F-22 and wound up becoming an expensive boondoggle. In the early days of the B-2, there was going to be 132 of them. In the end, only 21 (-1) were built and over half are always in maintenance, upgrade and otherwise not usable. It’s all about sheer numbers, not just high technology. In a conflict with a REAL adversary … it’s about numbers.
As I said in another article here, the USAF has two F-16XL’s — which were actually two of the original eight F-16 full scale development (FSD) airplanes remanufactured — in storage at Edwards AFB. Those things can carry as much as a WWII B-17 and have nearly double the range of a standard F-16. NASA proved they could be made to supercruise. Why not update that design and make a bunch of them? We don’t need another long development gestation … we need something useful NOW. Having an airplane that is filled with ‘bits and bytes’ is fine but in the end, it’s all about carrying ordnance, firing bullets and having lots of them. That the USAF is now ordering modernized F-15EX is the right thing to do. Now do it with the F-16XL, too.
At an EAA Chapter meeting, I re-met a test pilot who rose up in the USAF to a very high rank. He’s the real deal. I asked him what the difference between the F-22 and the F-35 was. His answer — as he looked me right in the eye with obvious anger — “One engine.” THAT says it all.
As far as I am concerned, all F-35A’s and F-35C’s should be remanufactured into F-35B’s and given to the USMC who has a mission for such a machine. THAT is the only mission the F-35 is good for. Then, the USAF needs hoardes of new updated F-16XL’s and the Navy needs hoardes of updated F-18 Rhinos. Problem solved.
It seemed to me from the start that the “one plane to rule them all” concept of the F35 was doomed to failure. In retrospect, it seems the F35 became the Comanche of the fixed wing world: too many changing and conflicting requirements leading to an impossible design goal for the manufacturer. The only difference is that the F35 actually got built. It also seemed like a bad idea because one design fault would mean taking out planes for all 3 branches of the military. A jack-of-all-trades aircraft usually ends up being bad at everything because aircraft are inherently a compromise from the start.
Gary … when you’re spending “Other People’s Money,” it’s easy to go ordering all the nifty stuff you think you need and the Contractors convince you that they can build. When you hang up your blue suit and a desk is waiting for you at the Contractor’s place of business, it’s an incestuous relationship, too. You know what they say about History repeating itself, too.
IF the people at the top who come up with and then pick these crazy ideas would have their paychecks or the retirements taken away if the idea failed, things would be different. The AV-8B Harrier was a relative success because it was a dedicated Service airplane with one Mission. The F-35 … not so much.
The jump jet was designed to be jet support for a Marine assault group when a full size aircraft carrier isn’t around. Yes, this did and still does happen. Yes, these are needed, just not all the time. Full size aircraft carriers are not usually with a Marine landing assault group. They have LHAs designed for helicopter and landing craft assaults. These ships can handle Harriers, and now the F35 in jump jet configuration.
The F-35 sounds too much like the F-111. What made the F-16 such a good aircraft were the lessons learned from the F-111. The F-111 lessons, trying to do everything, have been forgotten.
I’ve flown in the F-15 and the F-16. They compliment each other nicely and we have sufficient numbers of each to afford the loss of a few of either in air combat. Both are awesome airplanes … still … almost 50 years after their first flights. No F-15 has never been lost in battle. Somebody thought they could build a Tri-Service airplane and supplant the F-22 Raptor for less money and fell on their “sword” in the process with the F-35. They shoulda kept the Raptor line open and skipped the F-35 altogether. At THAT point, an F-15 or an F-15EX coulda been the Raptor’s “Little Helper.”
Now that I think about it … did the USAF ever even give the F-35 a name ?? Doing a little more research on it, I find that Lockheed Martin has nicknamed a third day loadout of it as “Beast Mode” — aka flying ‘dirty.’ So much for needing a Stealth mode … as I commented above. We could do Beast Mode with old F-4’s !! And if we loaded some of those nifty new systems it carries onto — say — an F-15EX or F-16XL, it’d be just as good at half the cost or less OR twice as many airplanes could be built. We shoulda kept the F-117A, too.
Geesh … this ain’t hard !!
Wasn’t the F-22 supposed to replace the F-15 as an “easier-to-maintain” aircraft? Funny how all of these “replacement” planes never seem to actually fully replace the old equipment, because things like the F-15 and F-16 were so well-built for their singular purpose (though both have been used for purposes other than their original intent).
Come on Larry, I hate it when you sugar coat things.
Also remember what happened to the USAF officers who recommended the adoption of the (navy) F-4 Phantom as the best choice for the AF.
Dale. et al … if I “disappear,” you’ll know they sent men in black to escort me to the Promised Land for being too outspoken AND right!! Kinda like that guy from Area 51 who blabbed about UnUnPentium can’t be found anymore. Alternately, sure wish the Chief of Staff would call me … I’d set him on the right path. 🙂
These hyper networked planes will be easy prey in the next great power battle. Kinetic weapons and their delivery systems won’t even get close to the fight if the networks they rely on are hacked.
The next conflict will be all about controlling networks to propagate information and dis-information. Current potential aggressors are incredibly adept hacking networks, harvesting, manipulating and propagating information/dis-information. Uncle Sam’s dollars are better spent on this threat.
And yet they still tell the Belgians and the Swiss and the Brits — buy this or you will not buy anything else from us ever again.
Or has that changed now the orange one has gone?
The Royal Navy’s ridiculous looking new carriers (sail for a week then need a gas station pit stop) are designed for them.