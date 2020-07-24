Epic E1000 Earns FAA Production Certificate

Oregon-based Epic Aircraft announced on Thursday that its E1000 single-engine turboprop has received its FAA production certificate. According to Epic, the production certificate (PC) approval process was significantly impacted by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Three E1000s have been delivered since the model earned its FAA type certification in Nov. 2019.

“Epic was poised several months ago to complete the FAA Production Audit, a precursor to Production Certificate, when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted plans,” the company said. “FAA-mandated travel limitations restricted onsite visits, which are typically essential to the PC approval process. The FAA and Epic collaborated to devise new processes, using remote technologies, to conduct the required series of reviews and audits, prior to the final onsite assessment.”

The Epic E1000 is powered by the Pratt & Whitney PT6A-67A engine. The six-seat, all-carbon-fiber aircraft has a top cruise speed of 333 knots, 1560 NM range and full fuel payload of 1100 pounds. It is equipped with the Garmin G1000 NXi avionics suite.