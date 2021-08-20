Industry Round-up, August 20, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on the opening of spectator registration for a STOL event, a record number of submissions for an aviation scholarship, a simulator training center expansion and an engine development agreement for a VTOL company. ArkanSTOL has officially opened spectator registration for its “Ozark Backwoods Challenge” short takeoff and landing (STOL) event. Designed to more closely “emulate real STOL flying/situations,” the event is scheduled to take place Sep. 29 – Oct. 3 at Byrd’s Adventure Center (51AR) in western Arkansas.

GlobalAir.com has announced that its Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship received a record number of submissions for the 2021-2022 school year. Four winners will be selected by August 23, 2021, from the more than 60 applications turned in for the scholarship. Also with an eye toward flight training, Middle East pilot training organization P7 Aviation is expanding its training center in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. The expansion will include adding an additional four simulator bays to the center’s three existing bays.

Finally, Transcend Air Corporation has signed an agreement with GE Aviation to develop and certify an engine to power Transcend’s Vy 400 high speed vertical takeoff and landing (HSVTOL) aircraft. The Vy 400 powerplant will be a custom variant of GE’s CT7-8 turboshaft helicopter engine. According to Transcend Air, the HSVTOL aircraft will travel at more than 400 miles per hour with a range of 550 miles.