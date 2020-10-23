Industry Round-up, October 23, 2020

This week, AVweb’s news roundup found reports on a lease signing for an aviation museum, an engine STC approval and the introduction of a new bonded seal for aerospace applications. The Ohio Air & Space Hall of Fame and Museum (OAS) has signed a lease with the Columbus Regional Airport Authority (CRAA) for the original 1929 Port Columbus air terminal and tower. With the help of a $550,000 grant from the State of Ohio, the nonprofit organization plans to renovate the structures and offer free exhibits honoring Ohio air and space pioneers, research archives and a science, technology, engineering, art and math (STEAM) education center, along with rentable meeting and event spaces. OAS plans to open the renovated facility in late 2021.

Stoots Aviation announced that it has received FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for installing the 195-HP Continental IO-370-CLC1U8 engine on Cessna 170, 172, P172D and 175 aircraft. The company is based out of Fairbanks, Alaska. High-performance seal manufacturer Greene Tweed is introducing its new TechnaLoc bonded seals for aerospace applications. According to the company, the seals are designed for use in multiple engine locations, fuel and oil systems and hydraulic flight actuation systems.