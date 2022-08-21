RAF Throttling Recruitment To Attract Diversity

The RAF has throttled recruiting efforts in an attempt to get more women and ethnic minorities into the fold. Last week Sky News reported the RAF had told recruiters to effectively stop hiring white males so it could meet “diversity targets.” The story, citing unnamed sources, also said a senior officer in the personnel department, a woman, had resigned in protest. On Friday, the Times confirmed the basics of the story with Air Vice-Marshal Maria Byford, one of the highest ranking female officers in the RAF, and she was upbeat about the decision. Sky News reported the news.
“If I can include more women and more people from different backgrounds in that, I think I have a better service in the long run. We are unashamed about doing that because I think that’s a good thing,” she told the Times. The RAF is about 20 percent short of its goal of recruiting 25 percent women and 12 percent minorities, and Byford said the RAF board is considering ways to use “positive action” to recruit based on ethnicity and gender. Recruits are now assessed as they turn up at induction centers and are sent to the next phase in the same order. While the board considers the move, she said she asked recruiting offices to “stop filling up the training courses.” She also said the board might choose to maintain the current recruiting regimen.
When building a highway to Hell, what do you use for pavement? “Good intentions.”
These hiring quotas are a naked expression of bigotry , racism, and sexism.
“Hell, next three exits.”
Diversity, Equity, and Delusion.
Why stop at 25%? Why not 50%?
Did the RAF worry about diversity when it was fighting the Battle of Britain?
An undesired state of affairs provides a rationalization to use evil methods?
I see that England has not evolved since the days of Sir Thomas More.
The title of the article is a bit misleading, isn’t it?
“Attract(ing)” “diversity” would involve discerning why these (apparently very-desirable-but-underrepresented) demographic groups aren’t as naturally inclined to enlist as the (apparently now undesirable) group that is, and then adjusting the experience, benefits, or perception of serving accordingly in order to appeal more to the desired groups and (possibly) less to the undesirable group.
The approach described here, on the other hand, seems to be about forcing an arbitrary demographic mix at any cost, including possibly missing recruitment goals or, alternatively, at the cost of reducing standards. That being the case, I would say “compel”, or “mandate” (assuming that word is still acceptable, give its unfortunate inclusion of “man” at the beginning) might be better choices than “attract”.
Maybe its 100% correct. After all, who wants to serve along side a white male?
Maybe they should have Princess Kate join the RAF. After all, her mother in law, Queen Elizabeth, drove trucks and worked as a mechanic during WWII. That might encourage plenty of young women to sign up. Both her husband and brother in law (Princes William and Harry) served in the military, so why not her?
Good point!
This RAF policy is a classic misguided social experiment, prioritizing wokeness for security.
As George Orwell succinctly put it:“People sleep peaceably in their beds at night only because rough men stand ready to do violence on their behalf.”
Will these woke recruits meet that standard?
“Diversity” will be the END of many once great nations.
I agree with the commenters. This seems like a rather cumbersome and backwards method to appeal to a segment of the population. Perhaps a more effectual method would be to consult with a marketing/advertising professional. Basically, the RAF is attempting to expand it’s customer (recruits) base. A direct appeal to that demogaphic would seem to be a more straight forward approach.
What happens when the US, UK and Nato go to war with China/Russia. If I’m a male pilot candidate passed over for a female, I’d say, let her go die.
ABSOLUTELY. Let women, gender fluid, and non-white people all sign up to wage a war! Make them believe they are doing it for “diversity” and recruit all who identify as such to march off to war! It reminds me of the “B Ark” in HHGG.
Simple answer to fill quotas? DRAFT.
No worries, it’s all transitory.😆 Such fools.
I don’t care what sex you are or the colour of your skin the only thing that matters is that training standards you are assessed against reflect the actual requirements of the position, not dumbed down to accommodate a favoured group.
The challenge is to ensure the requirements are valid, not just leftovers from the past because that was always the way it was done.
Unfortunately the pressure to pass the “right” kind of recruit inevitably leads to reduced standards, something I witnessed first hand when I was serving. As soon as there is a quota, standards will slide.
FWIW the very best officer and the very worst officer I ever had serving for me in a command position were women. If the bad one had been a man I am convinced that they would have been washed out early in the training process.
However my general experience with women in the service was very positive. The ones that wanted to serve were on average smarter, harder working, and less trouble than the average man.
Sadly many good ones left because of institutional sexism and a generalized unwillingness to offer reasonable accommodations for them to have children.