Tribunal Rules Delta ‘Retaliated’ Against Pilot For Safety Report

A Labor Department tribunal has awarded a Delta pilot $500,000 in a whistleblower case after determining the airline “weaponized” a bogus psychological assessment that grounded her for two years. Speaking for the panel, Administrative Law Judge Scott Morris further determined that the trip to the psychiatrist was retaliation for Karlene Pettit’s drafting a 43-page report detailing alleged safety issues at the airline, and its safety culture. Petitt has a doctorate in aviation safety. The psychiatrist retained by Delta determined that Petitt was bipolar and therefore disqualified from flying. Two subsequent examinations repudiated those findings and were critical of the original psychiatrist, who subsequently lost his license to practice for his involvement in another case that resulted in another pilot disqualification. Delta had already reported the diagnosis to the FAA medical section before the two later examinations were conducted.
In his decision, Morris determined that Petitt had proven that the use of Delta’s so-called “Section 15” was the culmination of a plot among high-level Delta executives to retaliate against the 40-year veteran pilot for bringing up the alleged safety issues. “To be clear, the Tribunal fervently believes, when properly used, the Section 15 process is a valuable and needed tool to protect Respondent (Delta), its pilots, the pilots union, but most importantly, the public,” Morris wrote. “However, it is improper for Respondent to weaponize this process for the purposes of obtaining blind compliance by its pilots due to fear that Respondent can ruin their career by such cavalier use of this tool of last resort.” In an unusual move, Morris also ordered the airline to publish the judgment where its pilots could see it to educate them on the value and importance of whistleblower protection in assuring that important issues of public interest can be raised.
Among those deposed for the hearing was FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who was Delta’s VP of Flight Operations at the time. An FAA spokesman told AVweb Dickson met once with Petitt when she presented her report to him and chief pilot Jim Graham. ”The matter was handled by a cross-divisional team, as were hundreds of other disciplinary proceedings,” the spokesman said. He referred AVweb to Dickson’s testimony at his Senate confirmation hearing where the Petitt case was raised. In that testimony, Dickson also said that he believed the decision to invoke Section 15 was justified by “a credible report about statements the pilot made to company officials and behavior she exhibited, which raised legitimate questions about her fitness to fly.”
Petitt had asked for $30 million in compensatory damages but the tribunal rejected the claim because it viewed the claim as a bid to claim punitive damages, which the tribunal cannot award. The $500,000 award was higher than most cases of this nature but Morris said the emotional and reputation harm endured by Petitt was unusually damaging to her. She was also awarded back pay and other compensation for the time she was grounded. Petitt did not respond to AVweb’s request for comment.
Delta also did not respond to AVweb but told The Wall Street Journal it plans to appeal the decision and denies it retaliated against Petitt with the psychiatric assessment. It said it encourages voluntary reporting of safety issues by employees and has “zero tolerance for retaliation in any form.”
Dickson has the job by law for five years unless he pulls a "Babbitt." Biden cannot remove Dickson during that five year period without cause.
The use of “psychiatric evaluations” which are supposed to be objective but long have an element interpretability by the evaluator has been used to dispose of “troublesome” employees with some frequency, and this appears to be another example of this. Highly educated, driven people and scientists see problems and then offer solutions and are frequently oblivious to the political consequences until it is too late. A colleague of mine faced exactly this situation (pilot, non-professional, management at an FBO) when he had to discipline a flight instructor. The very charismatic flight instructor then proceeded to spread rumors that the manager was an incompetent pilot, suffered from depression, and was a danger to everyone in the sky and told the FAA so. He reported that the manager was psychologically unfit to fly and found a psychiatrist who had never evaluated the manager to agree with him and told the FAA so. The manager spent more than 5 years defending his medical, the FAA demanded he turn over his non-existent psych records. While this person was successful in defending his medical, it could have easily gone the other way.
The medical profession has likewise used “company psychiatrists” to “discipline” whistleblowers who are fine and competent professionals, who are highly vulnerable at various aspects of their careers. The best advise I gave one such professional was to begin the psych eval with the questions: Who pays your bill? Who has access to your evaluation and clinic notes? and to Whom are you accountable? The answer will invariably be, the employer, the employer’s personnel office and to the company. Once that is on the record, most psychiatrists will be at least wary of crossing the professional line to give the company what it wants and the record preamble will be clear of the circumstances and tenor of the evaluation, should an action like Captain Pettit’s become necessary. While the $500k award is attention getting, the airline pays half that on a daily round trip transcontinental flight in fuel alone. I note the psychiatrist in question has faced his licensing board and has been disciplined. Medical board disciplinary actions are public knowledge, perhaps he/she should have been named to let readers decide for themselves, as public safety was the central aspect of the matter.