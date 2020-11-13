AeroCruze 230 Certification List Expanded

BendixKing has announced that the number of aircraft that can be outfitted with its AeroCruze 230 autopilot has grown. According to the company, its newest autopilot is now available for more than 35 models including Baron, Bonanza, Mooney, Piper Malibu, Mirage, Seneca, Seminole and twin Cessna aircraft. The AeroCruze 230 is a form-fit replacement for legacy BendixKing KFC 150 and KFC 200 autopilots.

“We understand the need for affordable, high-precision autopilots in the general aviation segment that help reduce workload and allow pilots to concentrate on important tasks while flying,” said BendixKing director of offering management Roger Dykmann. “AeroCruze 230 is designed to not only meet but exceed those needs and now this upgrade option is available for even more aircraft.”

AeroCruze 230 features include a touchscreen, mode annunciation, dedicated controls for frequent tasks and automatic wing leveling. The autopilot offers coupled approaches, roll steering and altitude pre-select options. Pricing for the unit starts at $9,800.