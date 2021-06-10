S-TEC 3100 Gets New Features

Genesys Aerosystems announced on Tuesday that its S-TEC 3100 has gotten software and hardware updates that add several new features to the digital autopilot. Software additions include support for GPS enroute VNAV when paired with an approved EFIS/GPS navigator, new mode annunciations and advanced integration with the Aspen MAX PFD. On the hardware side, a white backlit display, an updated bezel and an optional VNAV or menu (MNU) button have been added.

“The addition of VNAV expands the capabilities of the S-TEC 3100 and has been a requested feature particularly from our turbine operators,” said Genesys Aerosystems director of sales and marketing Jamie Luster. “Being compatible with various panel configurations has always been a cornerstone feature of the 3100. With the Version 1.4 update, we’ve added depth to some of our EFIS integrations, most notably with the Aspen MAX PFD.”

According to Genesys, STC approval for all aircraft currently approved for the S-TEC 3100 is expected to be completed by the end of Q3. The full Version 1.4 hardware and software upgrade is available for $1,495. The software-only upgrade is free for existing S-TEC 3100 customers.