Yingling Aviation Celebrates 75 Years With Facility Expansion

Wichita, Kansas-based maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) and FBO company Yingling Aviation is marking its 75th anniversary with the expansion of its facilities at Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport (ICT). The company recently purchased three hangars, adding 50,000 square feet of hangar and office facilities to its existing 200,000 square feet of space at the airport. Founded by Vic Yingling in 1946, Yingling Aviation is one of the original tenants of ICT.

“The acquisition of these three hangars comes at an ideal time, not just from a historical perspective, but also a practical one,” said Yingling President Andrew Nichols. “The addition of these properties will not only allow us to grow the services we offer, they make it possible for us to build lasting partnerships with an increasing number of aircraft owners and operators.”

In 1946, Yingling Aviation became the first-ever Cessna Aircraft Company dealer. Today, the company is a Beechcraft, Cessna and McCauley Propeller authorized service center capable of supporting the full line of Textron jet, turboprop and piston aircraft. Services offered by Yingling include aircraft sales, aircraft management, maintenance and propeller services along with offering avionics, interiors and paint completions.