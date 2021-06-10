FAA Clarifies Flight Training Policy For Limited Category Aircraft

In advance of an official statement, the FAA has clarified its stance on how a recent federal court ruling will affect compensated flight training in limited, experimental and primary category aircraft. According to a June 4 letter (PDF), the agency has taken the position that “a flight instructor who is operating (i.e. “using”) a limited category aircraft that is carrying a person (i.e. the person receiving instruction) for compensation (i.e. payment) is acting contrary to the regulation [14 CFR §91.315]” that prohibits carrying people or property for compensation or hire in a limited category aircraft. The FAA also noted that the regulations governing experimental and primary category aircraft—sections 91.319 and 91.325—mirror the language in 91.315 and therefore must be interpreted to have the same meaning and restrictions.
Under this interpretation, owners of aircraft governed by those regulations would be unable to receive flight instruction in their planes without specific permission from the FAA in the form of an exemption or Letter of Deviation Authority (LODA). Labeling the agency’s stance a reflection of “unnecessary and unwarranted guidelines based upon irrational legal positions,” a group of eleven aviation organizations, including the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA), General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), responded to the FAA in a joint letter (PDF) calling for an immediate revision of the agency’s position. The groups cited concerns with a potential degradation in safety caused by limiting access to flight training in specific aircraft makes and models and prohibiting owners from receiving flight instruction in their own aircraft along with the likelihood for bureaucratic overload stemming from a significant increase in requests for exemptions.
“Why the FAA would want to diminish the flight training that made the U.S. aviation system the safest in the world boggles the mind, but that’s what these new policies will do,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “For years, the FAA has correctly stated that training in the specific make and model of aircraft to be routinely operated, with a well-qualified instructor, is the best training. These policies would unnecessarily limit that access and measure of safety.”
As previously reported by AVweb, the issue stems from an April 2 ruling by U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit denying a petition to review an emergency cease-and-desist order issued by the FAA against Florida-based “vintage” flight school Warbird Adventures. In that ruling, the court emphasized that 91.315 prohibits carrying people or property for compensation or hire in a limited category aircraft like Warbird’s Curtiss P-40N, further stating that using an aircraft for paid flight training qualified as flight for compensation. “When a student is learning to fly in an airplane, the student is “carr[ied],” the court wrote in its decision (PDF). “And when the student is paying for the instruction, the student is being carried ‘for compensation.’”
While this outcome might be inadvertent, it demonstrates if we push the rules to the limits, or turn a blind eye to things we know are wrong, the consequences can be severe.
Yes, it’s kind of fudging the rules when we claim it’s flight instruction but we’re really “going for a ride”. This is why we sign waivers before getting a ride in an ultralight or gyrocopter. Of course, the difference may be that a limited or true experimental may not be very safe to be used for commercial rides. As usual one size does not fit all. Taking up an instructor in your RV-8 is not the same as a joy ride in a P-40.
It was not mentioned, but I still feel there is likely a difference between the typical pilot flying with an instructor in their homebuilt and the situation that was ruled on. In most cases, the pilot flying with the instructor in their RV-8 is doing it for insurance, BFR or some other reason like that. In these cases, the pilot is qualified as PIC and the instructor is not legally required to be there. In the cases of abuse, this is not the situation. (Now if they are not current and need a BFR, is this a different situation since the instructor is required?)
Still, for warbirds or any other special category aircraft that requires an LOA to fly, the FAA will have to give permission for the initial flight training.
100% with Jack Pelton on this one. If the FAA has been promoting a policy inconsistent with published regulations, why haven’t they addressed the regulations if improved safety would be the result? From what I can make of it, the practice is and will continue to be approved with a LODA on file. Why can’t the FAA be required to have a plan in place to deal with the likely LODA logjam before issuing its statement?
I’m with “Avweb User” on this one. There has been some serious abuse by some companies calling scenic rides or joy rides “flight instruction”, but whose actual reason for existence is to provide what basically amount to joy rides. (I also know of some flight schools who used to give “flight instruction” when a customer wanted a scenic ride that was beyond the allowable range for a scenic flight under the regs.) It finally caught up to them. Unfortunately, the FAA *REALLY* blew it with their response. Write some consequences for abuse into the law, and come down hard on those who do abuse it. Don’t throw out the baby with the bath water.
After reading the FAA PDF, it is clear to me nothing has really changed. For those who want instruction in limited category of aircraft or experimentals a LODA is mandatory. For those who want to offer flights in warbirds a Living History Flight Exemption. Did Warbird Adventures meet those requirements. Judging from their website and personally seeing their activities at SNF, it would seem to me they would require both. SNF is not the time or place for a P-40 checkout. But it is the time and place for a warbird joyride.
At this point, the court case and subsequent ruling seems to imply Warbird Adventures might not have met the LODA and LHFE requirements at the same time. If they have not met both, I can see why the court and the FAA ruled as they have done. As the Collings B-17 crash brought on scrutiny of living history flights, it put any warbird living history flight organization on notice to be in compliance with the existing rules and regulations. If Warbird Adventures were flying warbird joyrides under the disguise of warbird flight training, then they violated their LODA. If they are giving flight instruction under LHFE, they are violating that exemption.
While EAA, AOPA, and GAMA was looking for a more defined and relaxed rules for flight instruction for limited and experimental aircraft as a result of this court case, the appeals ruling in this case does not change any of the rules, regs, or requirements that have so far been working reasonably well. Stallion 51 and other similar operations seem to operating just fine. I don’t see any changes in experimental instruction policies either.
The FAA admits safety increases when flight instruction is given in the experimental or limited category aircraft built, owned or intended for purchase and wants to cooperate in permitting such training. The FAA is also looking for ways to streamline the LODA procedures. It looks like this case pushed to the surface an operation that might have abused the LODA and/or LHFE regs and got caught. The positive side of all of this is the FAA may provide a more streamlined process to speed up the LODA process now that the LODA process has been spotlighted by this court case. Hope springs eternal.
I see more people flying without training as ‘test pilots’… and crashing.
So basically, all they have “clarified” is that they consider a flight instructor being hired to fly rather than teach in anything other than a standard certified aircraft. This is extremely dangerous because all it will take for them to consider all flight instructing as “compensation or hire” is one “flight school” giving joyrides in standard aircraft and calling it “instruction”, and then getting brought to court. And if that should happen, they’ve basically destroyed almost the entire flight instructing community. It will mean every flight instructor will need a 2nd-class medical even if they’re just acting as a safety pilot but expect to get paid.
All they needed to do was make it clear that the few business that are falsely advertising themselves as “flight schools” but really just offering tours and joyrides would be shut down.
“And when the student is paying for the instruction, the student is being carried ‘for compensation.’”
What makes this issue even more convoluted is “compensation.” A “regular” CFI, acting as a CFI, is considered providing “instructional services” and not “pilot services” even if the CFI is paid in cash and/or is logging the time as PIC. (BTW logging PIC time is considered “something of value” by the FAA). Additionally, for the former, a 3rd class medical or BasicMed is required; for the later a 2nd class medical.
The issue is: if the CFI is not paid in cash and is providing instruction in aircraft categories mentioned, how does this change the argument?
The FAA is getting tangled up in their own shoelaces on this one. More to come.