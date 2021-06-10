French Aviation Companies To Launch Sustainable Fuel Study

Airbus, Safran, Dassault Aviation, ONERA and France’s Ministry of Transport are launching a joint study to assess the compatibility of unblended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with single-aisle aircraft, commercial aircraft engine and fuel systems and helicopter engines. The VOLCAN (VOL avec Carburants Alternatifs Nouveaux) project includes an in-flight test to be conducted at the end of the year using an Airbus A320neo test aircraft. It will be the first time that in-flight emissions have been measured using 100 percent SAF in a single-aisle aircraft.

“This study will support efforts currently underway at Airbus and Safran to ensure the aviation sector is ready for the large-scale deployment and use of SAF as part of the wider initiative to decarbonise the industry,” Airbus said. “It will also contribute to the ultimate goal of achieving 100% SAF certification in single-aisle commercial aircraft and the new generation of business jets.”

Airbus will in charge of characterizing and analyzing the impact of 100 percent SAF usage on ground and in-flight emissions for the project. Safran will conduct compatibility studies related to the fuel system and engine adaptation for commercial airplanes and helicopters while Dassault will focus on material and equipment compatibility studies. ONERA will assist with compatibility analysis and the preparation, analysis and interpretation of test results.