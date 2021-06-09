Honeywell To Supply Avionics, Flight Control Systems For Lilium Jet

Urban air mobility (UAM) company Lilium has partnered with Honeywell to develop avionics and flight control systems for its seven-seat Lilium Jet. The electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft will be outfitted with Honeywell’s Compact Fly-by-Wire System and an integrated avionics system tailored specifically for the Lilium Jet. Lilium, which is also building a network of vertiports for its air taxis, is aiming to launch commercial operations in 2024.

“At Honeywell, we believe in the promise of the Urban Air Mobility segment and we see the enormous potential it has to bring about a new age of aviation and forever transform the way we think about flight and transportation,” said Stéphane Fymat, Honeywell vice president and general manager of urban air mobility. “We’re extremely excited for our avionics to be on board the Lilium Jet, where they will help ensure not only safe operation, but also make it easier for pilots to fly and provide a more comfortable journey for those onboard.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Lilium officially unveiled the seven-seat version of its Lilium Jet eVTOL last April. According to the company, the aircraft will cruise at 175 MPH with a range of around 155 miles. Lilium has previously flown two- and five-seat versions of the jet and received a CRI-A01 certification basis from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for the seven-seat model last year.