ScaleWings Carbon Fiber Mustang Replica At AirVenture 2022

With several scale P-51 replicas to choose from, ScaleWings’ carbon fiber version offers the Revell-model ease of assembly, while retaining the all-metal “look.” The Germany-based company painstakingly duplicated all the rivets, screws, hardware—even replicated the fabric-covered rudder—with indentations in the factory molds. Many people assume it’s actually a metal airplane. AVweb examined the scale kit at AirVenture in July 2022 and shot this video report.