PT6 E-Series Reaches 100-Engine Milestone

Pratt & Whitney Canada is celebrating the production of its 100th PT6 E-Series general aviation turboprop engine this week. The latest in a long line of PT6 models, the E-Series was launched in October 2019. According to Pratt & Whitney, it is the first turboprop engine serving the general aviation market to offer a dual-channel integrated propeller and engine control system.

“Everything about the PT6 E-Series engine is special—its capabilities, its technology, its performance monitoring systems and its ESP platinum pay-per-hour maintenance program, so it’s only appropriate that the engine’s production line is also a standout,” said Nick Kanellias, Pratt & Whitney vice president for general aviation.

The 1200 SHP PT6 E-series powers the Pilatus PC-12NGX. In addition to integrated electronic propeller and engine control, the E-Series features auto-start, full digital envelope protection and single-lever operation. As previously reported by AVweb, the 50,000th PT6 engine rolled off of the production line last December.