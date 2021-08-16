A330 Almost Takes Off From Newark Taxiway

The agencies are undoubtedly looking into the case of a wayward Turkish Airlines Airbus A330 crew that nearly took off from a taxiway at Newark Liberty Airport Aug. 7. According to the Aviation Herald, the crew was cleared to take off on Runway 22R but overshot that mark and lined up on Taxiway P, which is between 22R and its parallel partner, 22L. With the clearance granted, the big Airbus spooled up and headed for Istanbul. About two-thirds of the way through the takeoff run, a controller noticed.
The crew was ordered to abort the takeoff when they were going about 90 knots so they screeched to a halt and then asked for further instructions, noting they’d need some time to cool their brakes. They were sent to the end of an inactive runway and after about 45 minutes returned to 22R to resume the trip home. According to a passenger onboard, the captain made a PA announcement saying the aborted takeoff was due to a mechanical issue.
“The crew was ordered to abort the landing when they were going about 90 knots”.
A little proofreading goes a long way.
Mike, where did you see that?
We all make mistakes but are foreign pilots trained to the same level as USA/Canadian/European pilots? Are they allowed to fly into the USA solely with foreign credentials?
With at least two pilots up front I’d not have expected them to pull a Harrison Ford.
You mean like Comair 5191?
Or Air Canada 759?
Or Asiana 214 into SFO, how does an aircraft in VFR conditions with 5 pilots up front crash short of the runway and destroy the airplane. MY guess, they are computer operators and not real pilots
On the other hand, about 10 more seconds, he would have been on his way (traffic permitting) ha
That’s what I was thinking. Maybe it would have been safer to just let them continue and then discuss it later.
Confirmation bias strikes again.
Length of taxiway is key.
Lying to pax is dumb – they may figure things out.
Decades ago I was on a Canadian Pacific Airlines DC-8, YVR-YOW.
When I woke from napping the guy across the aisle from me said I’d missed the excitement.
He said an engine was shut down – he flies on these airplanes all the time and knows what they sound like.
Never mind crew said they were diverting to Montreal due weather in Ottawa.
Sure enough:
– as we rolled out we passed fire trucks
– departing down portable stairs, we walked past an engine with cowling open an an open case of cans of oil was on the ground.
Inside the terminal, I overhear people who had phoned their office in Ottawa and learned that weather was good there.
Obviously the crew twits and operations control had diverted the airplane to a station where there was more maintenance especially if engine change was needed (home base at YUL).