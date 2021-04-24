Bridge Stunt Leads To ADS-B Revocation

A well-known Ohio pilot and aviation columnist may be the first to run afoul of a new regulation triggered by the ADS-B mandate enacted in 2020. Martha Lunken, 78, who pens a popular column in Flying Magazine and is a fixture in Midwest aviation, flew under a bridge near her home airport, which bears her name, in southern Ohio in March of 2020, an impulsive and “immature” stunt she told AVweb she knew was wrong. But a coincidental malfunction of her Cessna 180’s transponder with ADS-B-Out may have resulted in her being slapped with an emergency revocation of all her certificates instead of the suspension that normally accompanies such transgressions.
Lunken said that after she’d crossed flying under a bridge from her bucket list she headed home and checked in with Cincinnati Approach and was told her transponder was off. She said she reset it and set a new code and it resumed working. In their subsequent investigation, FAA officials determined that she’d shut it off on purpose to stop the system from tracking her while she threw caution to the wind. Lunken, a longtime former FAA safety inspector and veteran flight instructor, vehemently denies the charge. “I know what I did in that cockpit and I did not turn it off,” she said.
The agency used a new section of its Legal Enforcement Actions guidebook for FAA staff, which calls for revocation of a certificate for “operating an aircraft without activated transponder or ADS-B Out transmission (except as provided in 14 C.F.R. § 91.225(f)) for purposes of evading detection.” The section was added in a package of other amendments in January of 2020, just after ADS-B became mandatory in most controlled airspace and about two months before Lunken’s flight of fancy. The section is on page 9-14 at the bottom.
Lunken said she took the 180 to her avionics tech, who said the transponder seemed to be loose in its mount when he took it out. It tested fine on the bench and after it was re-installed. The FAA interviewed the tech. Lunken said the tech was unable to tell them whether the device was malfunctioning during the flight. She said now it’s her word against the FAA’s on whether the intermittent ADS-B Out signal was a malfunction or a crime. She said radar tracks that were part of the evidence against her showed the ADS-B signal from her aircraft to be intermittent. She speculates she jarred the connections loose during a few bone-jarring landings in gusty crosswinds. “I had made several rather brutal landings at OH77 (the 32’ wide, concrete, crosswind strip just north of the bridge) and it was bumpy at low levels,” she said. “I did not turn it off.”
Lunken, who has spent 60 years flying in that area, said that if she was trying to prevent Big Brother from watching her do something, there are myriad easier and virtually undetectable ways to do it. The FAA declined comment and suggested AVweb submit a Freedom of Information Act request to review the agency’s evidence supporting their findings. A spokesman said that’s agency policy on legal matters.
As for the stunt itself, which has been the focus of most of the social media attention and reaction, Lunken said it was just a silly spur-of-the-moment thing. “I looked over my left shoulder and I saw the bridge and I thought ‘I just have to fly under that bridge before I get old.’” The Jeremiah Morrow Bridge is 239 feet above the Little Miami River Gorge and Lunken said she didn’t have to draw very heavily on her 14,000 hours of experience to get to the other side. “It certainly didn’t take any skill,” she said. As for it being a reflection of her attitude toward safety and the regs, she said nothing could be further from the truth. “It is not part of a pattern of behavior and I am not an irresponsible pilot,” she said. “I would never have put anyone in danger.”
A security camera snapped a picture of her passage and the FAA sent her a letter a few weeks later saying they were investigating. She said she expected to be sanctioned, thinking she might have to sit out for a period of weeks or months. FAA enforcement guidelines call for a period of suspension of 30 days to four months for the bridge stunt, which is a violation of altitude and distance-from-objects regs. “I knew it was illegal and I did it anyway,” she said. “I’m 78 and I’m still not very mature and I hope I never am.” When she didn’t hear anything after six months, she thought the FAA had dropped the matter. The emergency revocation letter was delivered March 19.
Lunken said she’s considered appealing the revocation but her lawyers estimated the cost at $25,000. Instead, she’s spending her time watching from the ground while others fly and hitting the books to reclaim her private pilot certificate. Revocation cancels all certificates and ratings (she was an ATP) and she has to start over to get back in the air. So far, it’s been an eye-opener as she studies for the written. “A lot has changed in 60 years,” she said. Normally, a revocation prevents the guilty party from taking flight training for a year but her legal team negotiated a three-month reduction. “I’ll be a student pilot in December.”
Lunken will also be on hiatus from Flying for an unspecified period of time but will write a column in the August issue explaining the incident. She said she has kept her editors informed of all developments in her case, which Flying officials confirmed.
Oy vey! Martha!
Like her, I take pride in still being a kid at heart. Possibly, she like I, determines her age by adding her chronological age to her experienced age and dividing by two.
I really hope the FAA’s action was not motivated by a chance to “get even” because of her criticisms of the agency.
On the other hand, I’d hope she learns that “flipping the bird” at authority figures is not the best way to engender change.
Good luck, Martha. I hope you get to complete your “bucket list”.
It seems like Martha poked the bear one time too many!
God bless and good luck Miss Martha.
ABS-B will soon auto generate fines and revocations. That is a really big brother.
Just wait until the subject of user fees returns!
Now who voted for this type of big government and ADS-B..??
Yep… you get what you vote for…
As an aging aviator wanting to add another completion to the proverbial “bucket list”, we can flaunt any regulations to satisfy our selfish demands? Seriously?
And Martha, with all her knowledge of ADS-B, transponder operation, and her airplane expects me and the FAA to believe that her transponder had “accidentally” moved slightly off its tray making the transponder inop just prior to her overwhelming “need” to do what she clearly knows (in advance) is reckless? Geez, if your going to do something clearly illegal and stupid, at least be more creative in planning your excuse for such poor behavior.
Because she is a celebrated, long term Flying magazine writer, because she is (now a former ) pilot, ATP, and FAA examiner who had to make decisions about not only check-ride performance but assess another’s judgement and decision making skills, she has chosen her legacy by this ” stunt”. Unfortunately, her need for notoriety and attention at all costs has made another black eye for all of us GA pilots, elevating to an already aviation ignorant public, we little airplane drivers cannot be trusted to operate our extravagant aerial chariots with out far more government oversight.
ADS-B allowed her to do what she did because it was the trigger point for FAA scrutiny. Security camera footage is not enough. There is no fun in pulling off a stunt without others knowing about it. So she gets a “twofer” of generating public interest in the knowledge that she actually flew under the bridge, and the subsequent longer term publicity generated among the GA aviation world as we all look for the revocation, appeal, and eventual disposition of the legal consequences to her actions. For her, it seems any attention…good or bad…she desperately needs and craves.
To some she will be a “hero”. To others like me, an immature person who has to be the center of attention all costs. The problem is, she has placed a portion of those costs on me without my knowledge or permission until I read it on AvWeb. I have no sympathy for Martha. She chose her aviation destiny and should not complain about the inevitable fall out.
Thankfully, you are the adult in the room. I entirely agree with you, even while the teenager in me sort of revels in Martha’s “flipping the bird” at authority figures. Thanks for reminding me about reality.
‘To others like me, an immature person who has to be the center of attention all costs.’
I commend her maturity to accept the outcome of her dalliance without complaint and read no hint of wanting to be the ‘center of attention’, despite the insecure need for some to ‘virtue signal’ their displeasure. Her 18,000 hours and childlike maturity gives her the inner freedom to recognize how information has changed over the years as she prepares again for the PPl written. Can we readily make such adjustments with our own decisions?
‘The problem is, she has placed a portion of those costs on me without my knowledge or permission until I read it on AvWeb.’
You and all of us will survive. A man can only be an island in his mind. Welcome, if you dare, to the imperfect human race.
I just took a look at the link you provided to the FAA Compliance and Enforcement Program. Geezus! An army of lawyers must have written that monstrosity? And an “Enforcement Information System.” Nuff said.
I talked with a FAA ADS-B “guru” in their hangar at two different Airventure conventions regarding use of the ‘anonymous’ mode afforded by some UAT’s. He told me that ‘they’ had a way of ferreting who you were anyways. And he told me that they wouldn’t use ADS-B to violate anyone. Right .. got it. I didn’t believe it then and I certainly don’t believe it now. I was making an equipment selection decision so I decided to just buy a 1090Mhz box and know that ‘they’ were watching and behave. Now, I’m wondering if having one in the airplane is wise IF you don’t need it to fly in “Rule” airspace? I’ve already predicted auto-generated airspace violation letters, and worse, as Arthur Foyt opined. What’s next … automatic debit of your bank account for levied fines if you’ve used that method of paying your taxes? I also predict ADS-B ‘everywhere’ is coming … especially once space based ADS-B happens.
I see this as VERY similar to the lopsided $1.6M fine the FAA levied against the City of Anniston, AL. Chicago — with it’s deep pockets to fight back — gets a $33K fine for destroying a world class urban airport while Anniston gets a $1.6M fine for failing to take care of a few minor items on an airport the Govment abandoned and turned responsibility for to that small City because someone peeped them off? Message received loud and clear.
I don’t condone her momentary lapse in judgement but I do think a year’s revocation and subsequent use of her “bully pulpit” to school the rest of us would have gone a lot further in ensuring that all of us behave as pilots but … I guess they feel crucifixion was necessary? Good thing being drawn and quartered or beheading is no longer in vogue! The 78 year old woman indirectly worked for them … is this the thanks she gets? What happened to “kinder and gentler?”
Ya’ll tighten those lockdown screws on your ADS-B transponders, now … heah!! And don’t you forget to occasionally do a PAPI to ensure it’s all working in between certs and retain the proof.
Maybe her transponder issue really was unintentional, but she already lost her DPE credentials and now she pulls this bridge stunt, so it’s not unreasonable to doubt her claim about the transponder. I no no way condone what she did, but it should still be the burden of the FAA to prove she intentionally turned it off for the stunt. Of course, we all know about the FAA’s disdain for due process, and that’s something that needs to be addressed.
I never met Martha, but am aware of her time working for the FAA while living in SW Ohio. The irony I find is that back in 1993, I paid for a P-51 ride out of Clinton County Airport (I66). I saw about 6-8 people grinning ear to ear after their rides, and figured it was well worth the $400 fee. The pilot/owner ran a propeller shop up in Findlay Oh, I’ll omit his name as he got into some IRS problems soon after my ride. I had no parachute, and we did a few loops and rolls, I figure the others did as well. As I understand it, Martha came down hard on the -51 pilot for breaking the rules requiring a parachute. I don’t know the exact details however. It seems Martha got tired of following rulers herself. I know, it was just that one bridge stunt (that she got caught doing…). We might all like to fly through open hangar doors from end to end, but thankfully most of us just try to follow the rules and do things right.