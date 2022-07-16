Gulfstream G800 Logs First International Flight

Gulfstream’s new G800 long-range business jet has completed its international flight, making the trip from Savannah, Georgia, to Farnborough, England, for the Farnborough International Airshow. As previously reported by AVweb, the G800 flew for the first time on June 28. Gulfstream noted that, prior to its trans-Atlantic flight, the aircraft completed tests including a long-duration flight of more than eight hours and operations beyond its maximum operating speed and cruise altitude.

“Thanks to our strategic planning and the investments Gulfstream has made in our new aircraft programs, we are able to fly the G800 with remarkable efficiency and bring the aircraft directly to customers early in the flight test program, as we have in Farnborough,” said Gulfstream President Mark Burns. “The Gulfstream Farnborough Service Center is one of our newest and most modern, and it’s fitting that the G800 has made its international debut here.”

Slated to be Gulfstream’s next flagship, the G800 is expected to offer a maximum operating speed of Mach 0.925, 8,000-NM range and cruise altitude of 51,000 feet. The Rolls-Royce Pearl 700-powered aircraft will come equipped with the Gulfstream Symmetry Flight Deck. In addition to a cabin configurable for up to four living areas and seating for up to 19 passengers, Gulfstream says the aircraft will feature a plasma ionization air purification system and “the lowest cabin altitude in the industry.”