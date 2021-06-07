Deal Close For Atlantic Aviation, Gates Increases Signature Stake

A deal is in the works for the U.S.’s second largest FBO chain. Yahoo Finance says McQuarie Infrastructure, which owns Atlantic Aviation, is close to a deal with KKR and Co., a New York-based investment company. The sale price is reported to be about $4.5 billion. Neither company would comment to Yahoo. The pending deal is the second this year after Bill Gates’s Cascade Investment LLC and U.K.-based Blackstone paid $4.73 billion for Signature Aviation.
Atlantic and Signature combined have almost 300 FBOs worldwide. The investment interest in FBOs is likely the result of an uptick in business aviation traffic because of the pandemic. Whether that activity will be sustained as the pandemic subsides is being questioned by some analysts, according to Yahoo.
This article is not well written. Is Atlantic buying Signature?
No. Signature was acquired earlier this year, and now it sounds like Atlantic is going to be bought by a large investment firm.
I don’t believe Billy gives a rat’s arrs about aviation. The super wealthy look at investments differently then the rest of us.. It’s an investment, that by chance, if it pays off, great.. If not, it’s a write-off on your other tax obligations, so it then becomes a extended offset.. A Tax Code for the super wealthy, written and paid for by the super wealthy..
Confusing article. Who is buying who? Any insight into what that means for the business aviation consumer?
Agree 100%.
I can’t see how this will benefit GA! If this transaction needs antitrust approval I hope it is rejected. I could see the parent company combining both companies into one putting a lot of people out of work and prices going through the roof for any services!