Upside Down Trim Tabs Cited In Fatal Navajo Crash

The NTSB says improperly installed trim tabs were a factor in the crash of a Piper Navajo in Myrtle Beach last May 21. A preliminary report (ERA21FA224) issued this week said investigators found the trim tabs were installed upside down and backward during an annual inspection completed two days before the flight. All the control surfaces had been removed and repainted during the annual. The flight was a post-maintenance hop from Myrtle Beach International Airport to Grand Strand Airport in North Myrtle Beach. The aircraft crashed in a field and was consumed by a post-crash fire. The tanks were filled with 167.5 gallons of 100 LL before the flight.
The pilot, who was an ATP reportedly working for American Airlines, took off and almost immediately told ATC he needed to return to the airport. About a minute after takeoff the controller asked if he needed help and the pilot replied “yes, we’re in trouble here.” While turning for the downwind the aircraft reached 1,000 feet AGL, dropped to 475 feet, climbed to 700 feet and then dropped from radar at 450 feet.
Another tragic case of maintenance induced failure. My condolences to the family. A similar case happened years ago to the Beech Sierra/Sundowner family of aircraft. A pilot crashed his Sundowner after the ailerons had been installed in the opposite wing following painting and balancing. The FAA issued an AD requiring owners to install a bracket in the wing preventing the push rod to the aileron from attaching if the wrong aileron was installed. I suspect a similar action may be in the offing here.
I couldn’t find the Beech Sierra/Sundowner AD, so I’d appreciate if somebody could post a link.
There is a Service Instruction that appears to be what John is referencing. I can’t find a web page that shows the text of the SI.
Beechcraft SI-0510-032 WING – WING ASSEMBLY – INSTALLATION OF STRAP BELOW WING AILERON PUSH ROD OPENING
We all due control deflection checks prior to take off, point the horns at the up control, in other words turn the wheel left and left aileron goes up, right and right goes up. Pull and the elevator goes up, rudder back and forth. How many check the flaps, slats, and trim? Perhaps you say continued check of those wear them out. Your test will be when they are set for take off. How about extending one notch beyond take off then retracting and checking, then again with trim, roll it right and look at the tap, roll it left and look at the tab. then center it again. This should especially be done when coming out of maintenance where paint or control surfaces have been removed. Every moveable surface should be exercised and checked for expected for proper movement. Once in the air its way too late.
Now if you are in the air and you move a control which aggravates the issue, put it back where it was and if it helps think reverse and try it in the opposite direction to see if that helps. Continue to fly the airplane and adjust power to control the problem. Here is a situation that you want a steady airspeed not accelerated airspeed. Keep conditions constant so you can work out the problem. Return to land ASAP, and if things are getting too bad, put it down right side up and get out alive. Then call the insurance company to report you need a new airplane, instead of being dug out of a smoking hole. Even with ME airplanes I tell my students that if you start to lose the airplane or get a roll started, reduce power, get the nose down and if you have altitude add power slowly to increase airspeed. If the ground it too close, pick a spot and put it back on the off airport ground where you can get out and call your insurance company instead of your widow. Land under control, as all airplanes are gliders with the engines at no thrust.
Every plane that I knew going through maintenance involving removal of control surfaces or cables, I would always do a control surface check before flying to make sure this kind of accident doesn’t happen to me. Condolences to those involved.
In Europe under EASA Legislation, a lot of the maintenance tasks and areas are deemed as “critical”, like fuel system, control system, engine controls etc.
If any work is beeing performed on these, there must be a 4-eye double-inspection performed and signed off to prevent these kinds of failures. No matter if it is small or big aircraft, private or commercial operations.
This tragic accident and death has been 100% preventable.
Whatever happened to “free and correct” during the preflight? I always check my trim as part of that activity. Not too hard to do at all. Sorry somebody had to pay the ultimate price, though.
“Free and correct”, yes, every time. But frankly I’ve never thought to check the trim regularly. Curious how you do that, sitting in the pilot seat. Running it back and forth doesn’t check the tabs for correct movement.
I always set mine for take off after landing. During my preflight inspection I note where they are are in relationship to the ruddervator.
I’m with you. For 50 something years I’ve always checked free and correct before every flight. However, until this accident, the trim tab has never occurred to me, not to mention how do you do that from the cockpit. We learn from accidents. After an annual the trim tab movement will be something to check now.
Open the door and look back while trimming and you will see a steady held elevator with the tab in back rise and fall as you roll the trim.
We should start talking about the technician shortage combined with extreme demand on existing shops. Big shops and little shops are having the same quality issues. Many of the issues are potentially fatal as with the sad Navajo story above. I was a Captain for one of the largest 135 operators in the country. The company through a massive (absurd) amount of money at maintenance trying to do it right. Didn’t work. Many of my work-cycle tours began picking up aircraft following maintenance at brand-name shops. Many were not airworthy following maintenance. But, by God, the paper work was correct…..
In the next decade the problem of bad maintenance will escalate. We simply can not tool up fast enough to meet the demands and the retirements.
A return-to-service preflight inspection can help prevent these types of post-maintenance accidents. My type club, MMOPA, has published such an inspection routine for when aircraft come out of annual or significant maintenance. Removal or repair of control surfaces is a significant maintenance event. Years ago, a shop repaired an aileron on my PA46 Mirage that they had damaged. The repair looked perfect. But in my post maintenance test flight, it was all I could do to keep the plane from banking hard left. Turns out that without a jig, that aileron cannot be re-skinned properly, so had to be replaced with new. Had that test flight been with full fuel and plane loaded with passengers, might not have made it back to land. Assume nothing post maintenance.
After my plane was painted we moved the controls, moved the trim tabs. Made sure they were centered and so on. Not sure why this plane crashed. He was in the air for some time, enough to figure out the trim tabs were working backwards. Something else must have been going on.
Terrible tragedy, my condolences to all involved. I am not familiar with the Navajo and was wondering if someone could give a brief explanation of “upside down and backwards” as it applies to this trim tab? Did the tab move opposite during actuation or not work at all, and was it set to takeoff position prior to takeoff or was that not able to be determined? I will look for the NTSB report. Thanks.
A lock nut on a pitch control rod loosened on a training helicopter, oozing linseed oil during a preflight. This wasn’t on the checklist but something I did, a hands on approach. When I asked one of the instructors, they all came out and spent the next hour or so contemplating, called the school owner who is also an amt, tightened the lock nut, wiped off the sticky oil before letting me take off solo on a brief practice around the airport and area. I knew the pitch control rod wasn’t going anywhere because the opposite end has its own lock nut, preventing the rod from unscrewing and altering the dimensions but an abundance of caution prevented this newbie from flying until all the commotion was in agreement and within procedures. All preflights become mundane due to repetition but complacency wasn’t and shouldn’t. This preflight stands out along with mistakes I can talk about as a reminder against complacency.
I’ve seen incorrect trim tab installations twice in my flying years. My Baron had a new elevator installed by Ratheon no less, and on delivery my pre-flight found the trim tab operating perfectly, backwards. Many years later I went with my student to pick up his 182 after an autopilot installation and found the same issue. Checking proper elevator trim tab operation in most planes requires you to walk back to the elevator. I don’t think it’s necessary for every flight but certainly if maintenance gets anywhere close to the tab control system a one time post maintenance check is advisable.