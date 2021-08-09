DHL Orders 12 Eviation Electric Cargo Planes

Following some interest from airlines in electric aircraft, cargo carrier DHL has announced it has ordered 12 Eviation Alice electric cargo aircraft. It’s the first order for the cargo version of the aircraft and DHL has big plans. “We firmly believe in a future with zero-emission logistics,” John Pearson, CEO of DHL Express, said in a news release. “We have found the perfect partner with Eviation as they share our purpose, and together we will take off into a new era of sustainable aviation.”
DHL says the Alice fleet will service short hop routes that are common in its operations. It will be able to carry 2600 pounds of freight and go up to 440 miles on a charge. A recharge will take 30 minutes and will be done during unloading and loading. DHL said the electric planes will fit seamlessly into its fleet of piston and turbine planes that serve smaller communities. DHL said the first aircraft will likely be used in California.
I wish I’d taken some bets offered years ago against the chances of this ever happening.
You can still make a bet. They haven’t flown the aircraft yet….they’re still designing/ building the prototype.!
Well, it’s certainly not an optimal configuration for handling freight. How soon can they get the plane certified?
With two 650 kw motors that may run in cruise at 50% power, that’s still 650kw for 2 hours, 1,300 kWhrs of battery. A Tesla 100 kWhr battery weighs 1.350 lbs, so the Alice battery can weigh 17,500 lb…!
I’ll wait to see it fly 400 nm in 2 hours.
Actually, this is probably the ideal application for early electric aircraft. Freight dog service is about as demanding as you can get, so this will test both the power capacity and charging rate of the electric system, as well as test the reliability of the propulsion system. If Alice can hack it here, then short-haul passenger service should be quite possible.
I have an idea about all the activity in electric aircraft.
It’s like the brewing industry. Over the years, pretty much all the breweries have been bought up by something like 5 multinational conglomerates. They tend to make the same mass appeal product. In the last few years, a new industry of craft brewers has begun to appear. The justification? They claim to produce a more interesting, better tasting beer. It is not that hard, or expensive, to set up a small brewery. Over time, some will succeed in a modest way (as compared to the conglomerates), many will fail, and others may grow enough to be acquired by one of the conglomerates.
In the aircraft industry, we have two major players, Boeing and Airbus. Each makes the same kinds of airliners. It is very expensive to try and come up with a competing product, which would be pretty much the same as what Boeing or Airbus makes, so what’s the point? Now, a new justification comes along: “We must electrify to save the environment”. A bunch of small players start up, because it isn’t that hard to design and build at least a prototype. Over time, some may succeed in their niche market, many will fail, and if anyone solves the secret of making a long range, workable electric airliner, Boeing or Airbus will buy them.
Most of the rest of this is hype and PR. Companies want good PR, so claiming you are doing something for the environment is believed to be good for business, even if nothing really comes of it.
Wow, what a bunch of Bull Stuff. 1.3 megawatt hours of power, at the airport, on the ramp. yeah this will happen, NOT.
First cargo trip: Delivering depleted batteries to a charging center.
The return trip: Delivering depleted batteries to a charging center.