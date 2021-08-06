Industry Round-up, August 6, 2021

This week, AVweb’s news roundup uncovered reports on an airport open house, an aviation scholarship deadline, an Air Force contract for a radio communications training provider, a simulator program preview and an aviation leadership award. The annual Wellington Municipal Airport (KEGT) Open House has officially been scheduled for September 11, 2021. Hosted by EAA Chisholm Trail Chapter #1631, event activities will include a pancake breakfast fly-in, Air Plains Services-sponsored bounce house for kids, Young Eagle introductory flights and helicopter rides.

Globalair.com’s Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship is closing in on its submission deadline of August 16, 2021. The $1,000 scholarship is open to students enrolled in an accredited college or university aviation program for the 2021-2022 school year. Also in flight training, the PlaneEnglish Aviation Radio Simulator (ARSim) has been selected to train future U.S. Air Force pilots. The three-year contract, which is valued at $2.4 million, is being funded through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

Developer Laminar Research announced plans to preview the latest X-Plane flight simulator developments next month at FlightSimExpo 2021. In advance of the event, the team also shared preview screenshots and videos at AirVenture this year. Finally, Phillips 66 Aviation awarded the 2021 Phillips 66 EAA Young Eagles Leadership Award to Douglas Conciatu of Macomb, Michigan. The award is given to “outstanding Young Eagles volunteers that have supported the future of aviation by going above and beyond the basic Young Eagles flight.”