Diamond Relaunches DA20-C1

Diamond Aircraft announced the relaunch of its DA20-C1 single-engine trainer on Friday. The updated model features a new panel layout based around Garmin’s G500 TXi touchscreen avionics display. The two-seat DA20-C1 is powered by the 125 HP Continental IO-240-B32B engine and has a top cruise speed of 130 knots, 525 NM range and useful load of 606 pounds.

“We are excited to re-introduce the brand new DA20-C1,” said Diamond Aircraft Industries CEO Scott McFadzean. “Our innovative DNA is of course incorporated into the new aircraft, which showcases the latest Garmin avionics.”

The DA20 was originally introduced in 1992 and entered service the following year. According to Diamond, the DA20 fleet has accumulated almost 7,000,000 flight hours with more than 1,000 aircraft in operation globally. The first of the model year 2020 DA20-C1s was delivered last month and the company says it is currently taking orders for 2021 deliveries.