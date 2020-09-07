OIG Says BasicMed Needs Work

The FAA needs to improve oversight of BasicMed to ensure pilots who use it are actually entitled to do so, a new government report says. The Department of Transportation’s Office of Inspector General issued a report to Congress on Friday saying the agency needs better verification of the very foundations of the program: drivers licenses and family doctor credentials. According to The Associated Press, the OIG found that the agency wasn’t set up to ensure that each of the 55,000 BasicMed participants has a valid DL because it can’t flag every violation that results in revocation of a DL. It also said the FAA can’t verify that doctors who sign the periodic medical reports that are required to maintain the medical status.
The FAA says it’s already on it and will have those mechanisms in place by July 31, 2021, and it also hopes to have some data on whether the program influences GA safety in the next few years. But the OIG said the safety study can’t make a “meaningful comparison” between BasicMed pilots and those with standard medical certificates because it can’t track the hours flown by either class of pilot. Nevertheless the FAA seems to be overall bullish on the way BasicMed is going. Clayton Foushee, the FAA’s director of audit and evaluation, told AP that BasicMed pilots pose a “very low risk to the general public” and the program “provided benefits by removing unnecessary aviation regulatory burdens.”
“The FAA can’t track the hours flown by pilots.”
Online logbooks ARE coming. This report is a handy… justification.
When you fill your medical application it asks for total hours flown it would see they could do simple math and calculate the number. It may not be AC specific but it’s a total flight hours number it should be better than nothing…
The FAA isn’t really interested in anything associated with promoting general aviation. They are always on a mission to reduce it.
Congress removed the FAA’s mandate to promote GA a long time ago.
The whole point of BasicMed was to reduce the endless bureaucratic red-tape the FAA had imposed on private pilots, not to mention the expense. The FAA was never happy with being forced by congress to accept BasicMed. It took away their power, and reduced funding for the aeromedical group, so now are working on ways to bring back their bureaucratic nightmare and justify their existence. If you want this to get even worse, vote for Biden!
When I started flying in 1956 pilots didn’t have to go to an AME for a third class. Any MD could fill out the FAA paperwork.
And if you want 2 million people to die from COVID, social security gutted, and the USA to become a Russian colony, vote for Trump!
Proof positive there are actually a few people who believe what they see and hear on CNN.
So Trump is killing people, how? I’m not stupid enough to get my medical advice from a politician—ANY politician.
Forget the denominator. How many total accidents annually are caused by medical incapacitation? My guess is they can be counted on the fingers of one hand. If that’s true then any criticism of BasicMed is meaningless.
It’s always an endless assault on the pilot population by the government.
My God, think of the people driving vehicles that are under the influence of something and in poor health. They are not ever required to prove they are competent. It’s all BS
Basic Med or FAA Medical, both are just a paperwork process for the most part, proving very little medically about the pilot. I used to call my Class 2 the”eleven minute physical”. Took me longer to fill out the paperwork each time. It discovered nothing of significance really. I had a current one when I found out I had 95% blockage and needed a triple bypass. Had just been blessed by the official FAA AME as healthy and good to go. My hanger neighbor, retired FedEx Capt., current Class 2, and he fell over dead with a massive heart attack in his truck while waiting to get the oil changed. Just so glad it didn’t happen in his Aztec. So, whether your driver’s license is current or not makes no difference in your health.
Got my first FAA medical in 1970 and have maintained one ever since, mostly 1st Class. During that time I had dealt with several medical issues including one major operation and Full cardiac work up. I have never experienced anything other than reasonable scrutiny and treatment by the FAA – and I have always been completely up front with the aeromedical docs.
Of the 55,000 BasicMed pilots, it would not be hard to find out how many became incapacitated and crashed while flying an airplane. There would be wreckage with one less pilot to account for with plenty of grist for the NTSB/FAA windmill. Geez, the 50 DMV’s, state troopers, local and county cops cannot verify every driver has a valid drivers license after a revocation or traffic violation unless there is a traffic stop or an accident. Now we are going to get the FAA involved to try to do what these agencies cannot do? And of course, we pilots need FAA oversight, being overseen by the OIG, to verify the doctor who signed off the medical exam every four years is indeed a doctor.
As usual, we have a bureaucratic behemoth overseeing another bureaucratic monster using the smokescreen of safety to justify it’s existence suggesting a problem that does not exist. This is like a blind man with sunglasses on walking in a circular room with no windows painted all black, looking for a black cat in the corner that is not there…and claiming to find one.
As a long time pilot I can tell you stuff like this, or something else like this, pops up from time to time. Don’t worry or argue about, it’s not worth your time. Fall is the best time of the year to fly, so go do it. Even in these days, the country looks pretty good from 2500 feet.
Now wait just a doggone minute, FAA. If I take a regular AME physical, I give you authorization to check the Nat’l Driver’s License Registry when I fill out the MedXpress forms online. If I take a Basic Med exam and subsequently do the online medical course, I give you authorization to check the Driver’s License Registry before I get the BasicMed certificate to print. What the heck is the difference? If you can’t track my DL currency on Basic Med, you’re ostensibly saying you can’t do it with a regular AME physical. You’re saying you’re not set up … you should already be set up? You people are unbelievable! Who’s on first; what’s on second?
56,000 pilots have willingly given up a subset of their flying privileges in return for an easier time of being verified as fit to fly by their personal MD’s. Now the “OIG” has determined that “BasicMed Needs Work.” Give us all a break. Enough is enough. Give it a rest. BasicMed IS working. If just 1% of pilots flying with a BasicMed medical had accidents or incapacitations, that’d be 560 transactions and NTSB would be noticing it. If a BasicMed pilot crashed and didn’t have a driver’s license, NTSB would notice it. It ISN’T happening. In any event where either FAA or NTSB becomes involved, the first thing they check is that the I’s are dotted and the T’s are crossed. Same thing with Light Sport. Hoardes of pilots are flying non-certificated LSA compliant airplanes produced by companies without production certificates (S-LSA) and flying without medicals. That program is now 14 years old. There aren’t any problems of note with either the BasicMed process or the Light Sport process.
In 2019, I discovered that an AME near Oshkosh who had added BasicMed exams to his repertoire suddenly changed his tune and would not cooperate to do them. Digging deeper, I discovered that he had gone to a regional AME conference and the people conducting same put the fear of God into all of them. At Airventure 2019, I sought out and confronted the head regional AME over the issue. You shoulda heard the dog and pony show he gave me. He was a nice enough guy but it became obvious to me that there is a subset of AME’s — starting in OKC — that resent BasicMed being shoved up their (deleted) by Sen Inhofe. I then met with Sen. Inhofe at his briefing and told him the story. He put his staff on me and I brought it formally to his attention later. Bottom line … the FAA AME community is scaring AME’s.
Just a couple of days ago on another online aviation forum, there was an article about the FAA’s proposed changes to LSA. In it, the writer says that rule changes have been “discussed” since 2017, started to “take shape” in 2019 and now — two years later — when it would be reasonable to expect an NPRM to be published, the FAA is going to be doing a “full internal review of the proposal known as LSA 2023” which is mandated by Congress. Huh! Six years to get to something substantive for MOSAIC. This isn’t about BasicMed but it showcases the molasses slow speed at which the FAA runs … yet it expects us to be poifect in every respect and right now.
It is obvious to me that there are individual fiefdoms within FAA where the groups are running amok and unsupervised by the Administrator. Since everyone is required to do a Flight Review every two years, why is even BasicMed necessary? If I can find the airport, figure out how to start and fly my airplane, bring it back in usable status, talk on the radio and have all my physical parts … that oughta be enough. As far as I am concerned, even BasicMed is too much and unneeded.
These people excel at only one thing … making simple stuff hard since 1958! It’s time to put the original Mission Statement back on them … which includes “promulgation of aviation.”
From 2008 to 2017, there were 85 accidents with incapacitation as primary or contributing factors. Eleven involved pilots flying under Sport Pilot, eight involved pilots without valid medicals. Only one involved a pilot on BasicMed, but of course the program wasn’t in effect through most of the time period.
Probably more important, there were only 19 cases of medical incapacitation with passengers onboard (2008-2017). Only ten those cases resulted in a fatality other than the pilot. Twenty-two total fatalities, an average of 2.2 per year.
So you might save two people a year with a massive, draconian medical program. But it’d never be perfect, of course. About a third of those 85 accidents involved Commercial and ATP pilots with valid Class 1 or Class 2 physicals. Considering the risk to the non-flying public (some of the ATP incapacitations occurred with paying passengers aboard), the FAA should be tightening THOSE programs, not bleating about BasicMed.