Santa Clara Soil Tests Show Low Lead Levels

Santa Clara County officials in California dug deeper into the leaded aviation fuel debate hobbling their local airport, and a study found the ground around the airport has acceptable levels of lead. However, it took some dogged determination by the local newspaper to bring the study to light. The $130,000 probe took samples from 32 locations around Reid-Hillview Airport the airport at 6 and 18 inches below the surface and none exceeded local, state or federal standards. A similar study of San Martin Airport, 23 miles south of Reid-Hillview, turned up similar results. The study was not publicly released until the San Jose Mercury News did a public records check.
It’s another piece of the ongoing controversy that has led to Santa Clara County banning 100LL at both airports, forcing operators whose aircraft need the higher octane fuel to fill up elsewhere before going there. The ban came after a study released a year ago suggested kids living near the airport had elevated lead levels, but those findings were contested. The study says the highest level of lead in soil was found near a major highway intersection and came in at 46.7 milligrams per kilogram, just below the danger level of 50-800 mg/kg.
I find it hard to believe a government body would knowingly attempt to mislead its constituents…wonder what the motivation for this type of activity could be ?
Welcome to sarcasm…
These inconvenient truths have got to stop!
No big surprise. Solve the issue and start selling ethanol-free Mogas there cheap. For the cost of the study they could have discounted the mogas substantially to offset the low cost of the Mogas STCs for those who don’t have one already.
That still won’t help the aircraft that actually need the higher-octane fuel. But there is at least one unleaded 100-octane fuel that will, if only it could get through the final signature of the STC process…
Yeah, Gary, but the people within the FAA who would provide the final signature for G100UL are — sadly — likely in cahoots with the same people who lied, covered up or otherwise obfuscated the facts and unilaterally banned 100LL at these two Kalyfornya airports.
I wish someone would pound into the heads of these fanatics that ENERGY (translate that as mobility) is what powers our society. Just this AM, I watched an excellent 14-minute TED Talk about the scam of electric vehicles being zero emission … they are not. If you’re interested …
See: youtube.com/watch?v=S1E8SQde5rk
I am choosing to NOT renew my AOPA subscription for their signing onto the EAGLE program when they ought to be pushing George Braly’s G100UL, in parallel.
Isn’t this the very same airport close to a closed racetrack and a chemical factory? There couldn’t be a false positive reading when some automatons took their initial findings public? Incert sarcasm here too…
Do not be confused by the scientific facts here. This is just one more example of the superior intellect of CA leading raving liberals to do what they know is best for the stupid and ignorant public, based upon political dogma not rational analysis and evaluation. Businesses and individuals continue to leave this crazy state in droves.
With Air Taxi Operators,globally,switching to turbo props,such as the Cessna 208 etc,in recent years,and many aircraft certified for mogas,would the present consumption of 100 low L really be cause for concern
It was never about the lead anyway, that was all just another of the multiplicity of sideshows that are always ginned up to support the actual objective, which in this case is to free up the airport land for other purposes. Californians remember the obscure sub-species of smelt that were enlisted to block diversion of runoff water for human use. Elevation of some derelict home or abandoned commercial building to critical social significance or the discovery of previously unknown sacred ground are other perennially popular blocking aids.