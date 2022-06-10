FAA Launches ATC Recruiting Campaign

The FAA launched its “Be ATC” recruiting campaign this week with the goal of hiring its “next generation” of aircraft traffic controllers. The application window will be open from June 24 to 27 for U.S. citizens who meet the agency’s eligibility requirements, which include the ability to speak English clearly, being no older than 30 and having have either three years of general work experience or four years of education leading to a bachelor’s degree. Applicants will also need to pass the Air Traffic Skills Assessment (ATSA) along with a list of pre-employment requirements such as a medical examination, security investigation and drug test.

“As aerospace technology continues to grow, we need people to join the FAA to ensure our airspace continues to be the safest in the world,” said FAA Deputy Administrator Bradley Mims. “We are looking for a diverse pool of candidates who are ready to rise to the challenge and become air traffic controllers.”

The FAA hired 509 new air traffic controllers last year, expanding its controller workforce to around 14,000 people in fiscal year 2021. The agency reports that its controllers handle an average of 45,000 flights a day including more than 5,000 aircraft in the skies at once during peak times. According to the FAA, it is looking to hire more than 4,800 controllers over the next five years.