Levil Launches Digital Instrument Panel App

Levil Aviation has announced that it will be releasing a new customizable digital instrument panel app for iOS devices this week. The Levil app will be capable of displaying information from wireless devices such as the iLevil3 series, Levil BOM and other GDL 90 equipment alongside navigation apps including ForeFlight, iFlyGPS and WingX Pro. According to the company, the app was designed to “bridge the gap between emerging wireless avionics and limited compatibility with Advanced Navigation Apps.”

“By opening the doors to new emerging technology from other manufacturers, we will be able to amplify the capabilities of your wireless glass cockpit exponentially,” said Levil product and software developer Ananda Leon. “The third-party plug-ins we have been working on will bring safety in aviation to a whole new level.”

Levil says the initial version of the app will include interfaces for traffic avoidance, engine monitoring, EFIS, angle of attack monitoring, automatic flight upload to Wyvern or FliteScore and AeroPath radio control. It will also have a beta interface for Levil’s wireless autopilot. The Levil Aviation App will be available for download via the Apple App Store on Nov. 12.