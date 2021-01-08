Pattern Rage? Why Bother?

In the long sputtering arc of my life, I’ve never gotten around to suffering from road rage. Which is kind of surprising, given how much stuff gets up my nose on an average day before breakfast. I just don’t get annoyed at drivers who cut me off, drive at the speed of snail trails or fail to use signals. Similarly, I don’t snipe at people for flying traffic patterns like the morons many of them are nor do I respond if they snipe at me when I do something imbecilic. The best revenge is silence. That also allows deep contemplation with a like-minded simpleton.
So in this week’s video, I amused myself by regurgitating every traffic pattern sin I could think of. I wasn’t really trolling here … well, OK I was trolling. So sue me. To our collective credit as steely eyed airman, most saw the thing for what it was: just a silly rehash of all the infantile chaos that blooms when a non-towered airport gets really busy. Although some young instructors are too strait-laced to recognize it, an out-of-control pattern is a delicious opportunity to exercise resourcefulness and flexibility of thought, the very qualities that separate good pilots from mediocre ones.
By the way, I used the term “student” in the video, not the au courant “learner.” I did this because learner is a stupid trendy word to replace a perfectly good one and this will figure in our narrative. I will never use learner. Add that to the plaintiff’s bill of complaints. And by the way, no sooner had the video been published, then a friend sent me this snippet of audio from a busy towered airport with the tower shut down. This is exactly the kind of thing I hope a humorous take on the subject would keep from happening. (I know it’s delusional, but that paragraph needed a denouement.)
I did cover straight-in approaches, which are a perfectly OK thing to do when you can make them work. I do them all the time. Why people lose their bowels over this has to do, I think, with a certain aspect of aeronautical decision making having to do with discomfort with structure or, more precisely, lack thereof. Other than the more or less universal need for masochism, people get into aviation for a variety of reasons. One is its tendency to encourage nerdiness because aeronautics is, after all, a science. So there must be an agreed upon theoretical framework for everything and all decision making should fit into neat little boxes. And if doesn’t, well, you’re just ^%$&&^ wrong, that’s all.
One of these is the straight-in. The AIM offers a certain emotional ambiguity about this; sort of like the lukewarm girlfriend who won’t go out Friday, but won’t dump you either. So the binary thinkers are just more comfortable interpreting it as straight-ins should be avoided. Look, I’m fine with this. Avoid them all you want. But if you bitch at me on Unicom when I fly one, I’ll ignore you.
Just as an additional thought, if you fly something that burns kerosene you will, from time to time, have to fit into a pattern and most likely, it will be a straight-in. Having said that, there’s a guy who flies a Citation into Venice, or used to, who rocks it into town with a downwind, base and final. It’s a thing of beauty. I wonder if he learned to fly at a grass field. The thing about the jet or turboprop on final into a busy field is that a little courtesy goes a long way into making sure no one dawdles on the runway so you get to go around. This has happened. Possibly to me. I just thought I would mention it to encourage a positive outlook between the haves and the have mores.
Also, an instrument approach in VMC affords no right of way over traffic flying the normal pattern. The circling Indians don’t care—nor should they—that you want to take it down to DA to make it a counter. You can always circle or otherwise find a way to fit in. Barging in isn’t especially polite. (But I will ignore you …)
One commenter noted that the AIM recommends using the full N-number on CTAF so that’s what he does, presumably even when the frequency is wall to wall. I don’t do this. I can’t remember if I’ve ever done it, but probably some grizzled instructor said, “Why are you wasting your time with all those words?” So here’s where the flexibility and resourcefulness come in. There are strong arguments for doing something in a standard way, like pattern entries, instrument approaches, pre-takeoff flows and so forth. Departing from these may or may not produce any particular benefit at the expense of a minor oversight that could kill you.
Spewing out full N-numbers on a busy frequency is not one of these. So the flexibility part comes in understanding you can trim that verbiage down when necessary even if you otherwise use the entire number. Since I never use it, I don’t worry about this. But what about, points out the sharp-eyed skeptic, if you have three white Cessnas in the same pattern. Good point. But you’re most worried about where the white Cessna is that’s a factor for you, like the one on final while you’re turning base. If you’re really paying attention, just add two numbers to the white Cessna. We recently had three yellow Cubs in the pattern. I christened myself Cub 26 and the other two picked up on it and we saved a ton of frequency time so nobody was getting stepped on.
Of course, we were fortunate that day. There were no learners in the pattern. Just students.
Hurrah for Paul for identifying the “Pattern Police”–those that would insist that THEIR way is ALWAYS correct–regardless of the circumstances. These are the types that insist that THEIR type of flying is the only “true brother of aviation”–tailwheels, high performance, vintage, aerobatics, turbines, helicopters, gliders, ultralights, or (GASP!) skydivers. As a 59 year pilot and a 50 year flight instructor and airport manager, I’ve heard them all. The comments usually fall in with “Hey, we fly PATTERNS around here!” and “_______(fill in the type aircraft–helicopters, gliders, antiques, LSAs, ultralights, etc. SHOULDN’T BE ALLOWED HERE!” HARUMPH! Every opinionated styles themselves as “The ONE TRUE BROTHER OF AVIATION.”
It is NOT NEW–my +60 year old collection of aviation magazines shows that it has been going on for decades–probably from the time the first two airplanes tried flying from the same field. Of course, big government acolytes immediately call for a “referee” in the form of a “control” tower. In many of the countries I have visited around the world, the “controller” has no “big picture”–I’ve seen several that look out of their small office window and announce perhaps the only phrase they know in English–“The RONWAY–SHE IS CLEARED.” This is NO CONTROL at all–we are all better off looking out as best we can for ourselves, and if we find something we don’t like (runway incursion, minimal spacing, etc.) to DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT OURSELVES. Never forget, the last words of a 747 Captain in the Tenerife crash were “The Runway is MINE!”
This “I have the right away” is not unique to aviation, but it IS prevalent. If drivers approach a 4-way stop sign, they generally work it out for themselves as to who proceeds next–no anger–no need for “control.” Similarly, a crowd approaching an elevator doesn’t need a “controller” to see who is “next” in line–they usually work out the order of entrance–or who will wait for the next elevator.
Unlike these aforementioned social situations, we DO have an “order of precedence” advised (but not mandated) by the FAA on who SHOULD be “next in line”–but that ought to be tempered by practicality. Perhaps the “pattern police” will advocate for the return of elevator operators (“controllers”) to decide on who is next in line. (sarcasm off).
Overcrowding is reminiscent of Calhoun’s “Mouse Utopia”–where mice were housed in a confined space. As more and more mice were introduced into the space, they became more and more combative–even though they had all of the necessities of life–until the “utopia” became uninhabitable. Perhaps this explains the scene at our own “utopia”–airports–as they become more crowded, the “inhabitants” become more and more aggressive. Is it any wonder why many pilots pine for a simple grass strip to enjoy their aviation activity?
Pupil please. Student implies university and the means and ability to do independent study. Not a good idea before your solo.
Why? When I hear ‘student pilot’ I know exactly what that means. So, I assume, does everyone else in aviation. Why change? As a disclaimer, I am a retired public school and university professor. I am also an active CFI and like Paul, I will ALWAYS use ‘student pilot’ to reference someone who is learning to fly. The current ‘change the pronoun/adjective’ culture is nutty.
Should I come upon the bad fortune to encounter a student who tells me to refer to it as we/they \ us/them, I shall decline to offer “them” instruction. I appreciate the reality of gender dysphoria. But in my old age, I find that one student at a time is ample challenge for me. Nutty, indeed.
Pupil pilot? Pardon if I pass on that one.
Pupil?? You must be british…
A “student” is just someone who is studying something, at least in the US.
“Learner” implies one is actually learning something – not always the case with students…
If a Student Pilot’s Certificate is a license to learn, is a Learner’s Permit a license to stud? Hmmm…
Hi Paul
Approaching a favorite grass strip (48X) awhile back I heard a Cub doing circuits calling out as “Yellow Cub” as I typically do. So flying my yellow cub, for the time we shared the pattern, I adopted the nom de plume “The Other Yellow Cub”. So long as it doesn’t impede safety no reason to not keep it fun also.
Regards,
Tom Charlton
I rarely use my full N-number, mainly because it’s all numbers, and it’s tiring to continue saying “Cessna six three four two zero” on every leg of the pattern.
I get a lot better response from other traffic at any un-towered airport when I abbreviate it “Cessna Four-twenty.”
I find “Skyhawk four-twenty” or “Conquest four-twenty” to be even more useful. 😉
Thanks Brian, now I will spend all day wondering if “Cessna Four Twenty” is a Cessna 421 on which you never made the last payment.
Wow, this brings me back to my first flying days, rental J3 ($4.00/hr wet, no checks, cash only), misty cool mornings, grass strip, no tower, no traffic, no radio, traffic pattern?, make up my own, low and close, paying by the Hobbs, more T&G’s that way.
Great days!
Bob
Also a (quasi) retired U professor and (former) CFII. I have encountered many learners (nearly all scientists, for example, but a lot of others) who are not students, and also the other way around, but I have met some students (pilot and otherwise) who don’t seem to be learners.
I agree with Paul that “student pilot ” is a perfectly apt term and we all know what it means.
And Paul, good advice on keeping our mouths shut when somebody behaves like an AH.
Aw heck. Let’s all just say, “Any traffic in the pattern, please advise.”
“You won’t lag behind, because you’ll have the speed.
You’ll pass the whole gang and you’ll soon take the lead.
Wherever you fly, you’ll be best of the best.
Wherever you go, you will top all the rest.
Except when you don’t.
Because, sometimes, you won’t.
That’s when you’ll say,
‘Your day’s like my day.’
So, then, we can be together.
And no matter the weather.
We’ll be able to say,
Let’s fly another day.”
Was Dr. Seuss a pilot? Hmmm…
Paul,
One thing I wish you could have touched on was pattern altitudes for turbine aircraft. I fly them for a living and regularly get chided by well-intentioned, likely new CFIs who complain I’m at the incorrect altitude. It can also be a safety risk when said CFI or his student then do a crossing pattern at 500 feet over the piston engine altitude since this is the precise altitude the turbine aircraft flies the regular pattern.
By the way, don’t hate on the overhead approach. In a truly high-performance aircraft that have high sink rates power-off (no, not your Bonanza or Mooney), they are a very safe and efficient pattern. I personally won’t do them when there is a lot of traffic around, however.
“By the way, don’t hate on the overhead approach. In a truly high-performance aircraft that have high sink rates power-off (no, not your Bonanza or Mooney), they are a very safe and efficient pattern. I personally won’t do them when there is a lot of traffic around, however.”
Yes, as often as circumstances allow. Why waist time and fuel. The longer you’re in the air the greater the chances of hitting flying things.