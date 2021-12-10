When Safety Cultures Stumble

I have a love-hate relationship with the notion that we analyze and report on aviation accidents as a means of preventing more from happening. It’s apparently not working very well because the accident rate is more or less static and pilots keep digging smoking craters for the same reasons, most of which are related to bad judgment. What we don’t do much of is reporting on clearly questionable judgments that could have been accidents, but weren’t because the tiny little slice of risk margin was enough. Just. Raising these as a point in the risk matrix is sometimes swatted away as just the safety weenies again spoiling all the fun.
Exhibit A this week is this video, which appeared on news broadcasts about three weeks ago. It was an Army helicopter flyover of Nissan Stadium in Nashville prior to an NFL game. Given the altitude, it was more like a fly through since the fans in the upper stands were at eye-level or a little above the lowest helicopter. The reporting on the incident made it to the upper reaches of the Army command structure. I asked former Army helo unit commander Jim Viola, who now oversees Helicopter Association International, if the display was viewed as a problem. A definite yes to that, on several levels, he said. No one he talked to liked it nor did they want to discuss it publicly. No one star or three star or however high this got likes a phone call with the question, “Did you see this?” Nor does a professional piloting community like being viewed as hot dogging it, the sideways winks and nods notwithstanding.
While helicopters have more liberal altitude guidelines than fixed-wing airplanes, they don’t get a blank check. Helicopters can legally operate below fixed-wing altitude limits, but with this provision … ”If the operation is conducted without hazard to persons or property on the surface.” This is where it gets hinky. When would a low pass like this become too low? Another 10 feet lower? Another 50? Reverse that and ask this: Would it be safer for the fans if the flyover happened at 500 feet? My answer is yes, it would, while still delivering on the flyover mission.
Viola’s command experience is in special operations helo work, which involves even more risk than mainstream military helicopter operations. Like professional aviators of all stripes, Army pilots are mission oriented sometimes to a fault and Viola says more than once he had to forcefully say no, not doing that because the risk isn’t worth the gain. And yes, this sometimes applies to combat operations, too.
In this interesting post, several military helicopter pilots said the flyover wasn’t as risky as it looked. Probably that’s true, but it’s also true that it’s not as safe—derisked as the MBAs might say—as it could have been with 500 feet (or more) between the aircraft and the spectators. I suspect the national command-level review of this incident that’s underway will raise that issue.
Like everyone in aviation, the military struggles with the definition of safety culture. The more I try to define it, the more confused I get. But as I understand it, a safety culture is an organizational philosophy that, among other things, teaches and encourages people to recognize when risky decisions are scraping the guard rails and to steadfastly take another course. It sometimes means saying no when everyone else is voting an enthusiastic yes.
The Army will have to decide if this flyover came out of a safety culture that’s working as it should. Viola tells me the Army accident rate could stand improvement so I’d be surprised if the decision tree that led to this is a signpost on the road to fewer wrecks.
For civilians, the value is to look at the flyover and ask yourself if your safety culture would do the same. I have to admit it’s marginal for me. It’s not exactly a wild-eyed crazy stunt for skilled, trained pilots. But I’d feel compelled to tilt the balance away from the momentary thrill and toward more airspace for the unsuspecting fans.
So yes, God help me, I may be turning into a safety weenie.
Paul, at the risk of actuating members of the cancel culture, we need more weenies. Insurance already costs too much, and I don’t see how videos like this–if it had involved general aviation–would entice more underwriters to the market.
I first heard this chestnut when I was doing some writing for the International Council of Air Shows (ICAS):
“You’ll never break the record for low flying. The best you can do is a tie.”
My God, everyone should just stay home, in bed, under the covers.
What’s magic about 500 ft? That won’t eliminate the risk, but it would pretty much dull the PR impact (the reward). At that height, it would have been pretty ho-hum.
But of course no one wants to say that, publicly.
If you really want to eliminate the risk, just don’t do any flyovers, or perhaps even keep those birds on the ground for ALL “non-essential missions”. That’s where your decision-tree signpost may soon be pointing…
When you’re approaching a wall of people, planning to clear the top by 50′ or so, and the motor ingests a slug of water from the tank, your bailout is what?
From 500′ or even 200′, you can think about turning toward the parking lot, or even positioning for the infield in case the power doesn’t come back up. Or, it may simply buy time to get the power re-stabilized.
The Army operates low all the time, of course, and in lots of situations where ingesting water could be almost instantly fatal, so they have procedures to prevent it and it’s not very likely. But, they don’t usually have quite so many lives at risk.
What’s wrong with low flying guillotines. All the eVTOL dreamers are expecting to do low flying urban flights by the thousands everyday. I guess it’s all right to do helicopter crowd control because you never see a safety article about that. Search YouTube for: “helicopters used to disperse protesters”.
I would think street debris flying through a crowd of people would possibly be a safety hazard?
Great post. It’s also worthy to listen to AOPAs recent podcast about military helo mission gone wrong. Episode 39 David Bradley. While it occurred decades ago just shows how the military seems to still struggle with this issue of safety.
And after watching the video: risk v reward not compelling as far as I’m concerned. There is always the parallel universe of if one of those helos crashed. I can’t imagine the anyone disagreeing with this assessment
I do. Risk vs reward is a meaningless term due to subjectivity and if taken to logical conclusion with death/destruction as the risk, then almost nothing wins out against the ultimate risk.
Indeed.
That’s a bit off from what I mean from risk reward. 100% probability that the helos would crash means that no one would even consider the exercise. But say if there is. A 0.01% chance or a 5% chance, then what? What is that percent chance that we’d be fine with gaining the subjective benefit of low flight for effect? My point is that it’s silly, because to your point the benefit is subjective. Therefore if you want a flyover, then do it like the other hundreds of flyovers performed around the world and add the margin of safety in mitigating wind, flight path etc.
Did the helicopter(s)? fly down the center of the field at that altitude (about equal to the highest deck?) Hard to tell from the photo.
Agreed–this is “too close to call.” There is no need to be that low–same effect if a couple of hundred feet higher. With a multi-engine helicopter at light weight and in translational lift, maintaining altitude shouldn’t be a problem.
Aerobatic performances at airshows are “unneccessarily low” for effect–but they aren’t directed toward the crowd line (though a fiery crash COULD conceivably injure or kill bystanders.
Skydivers regularly parachute into stadiums–an errant wind or misjudgement COULD conceivably kill or injure spectators in the stands.
In every “public display” with crowds involved, there is usually an ops-spec and special conditions issued. Has anyone looked at what the conditions for the low altitude flyover specify? I’d be surprised if this low altitude was approved. If it WAS approved, then someone needs to own up to approving it. If it was NOT as approved, the crew has some ‘splanin’ to do!
It was evidently approved at the local base level by someone of sufficient rank to be immune from consequences. This is one reason no one wants to talk about it. Not that punishment is warranted, in my view, just a review of how the decision was made and perhaps some agreement along stan/eval lines for stadium flyovers.
I have good optics into the skydiving operations and know they’re pretty strict about observing limits related to wind. It’s a challenging thing to do, although not really too risky for spectators. There have been a few incidents. I wanted to discuss this, too, but DoD nixed it.
As a group, We’ll never agree on whether this was a “safe” operation until we know what the “rules of engagement” were—minimum altitudes, emergency escape or landing procedures—wind limits etc. What may be “safe” on a good day, with calm winds, a light load, and a designated emergency egress from the area may not be safe if any of these are missing.
I think that most of us that have been around aviation for more than a few years are aware that a “go/no go” or “modified hard deck” is appropriate as an alternative if stated limits can’t be met. Without knowing what those limits are—who are we to judge? I, for one, won’t comment until all the facts are known. If a Commanding Officer approved this operation the way it was flown, he should explain why. If the flight crew disobeyed the orders for the mission, there are usually consequences.
As a former skydiver, I’ve taken myself off demos if it didn’t seem right—in most cases, everything worked out for those that did do the demo. In one case, I still had a round reserve, and it was into a congested area. In another, the demo was into a high school football field—not a stadium, but no good alternate landing sites. Two of the skydivers ended up scattering the marching band—hardly good publicity for the school—the skydivers—or aviation. When the football coach was asked by the media for a comment, he laconically said “I guess those skydivers wanted to show how good they were—and I guess they DID!
ALL FOR SAFE DEMOS—but “ALL the “attaboys” are cancelled by one “aw_ _ _ _!”
Paul:
Thanks for addressing this. A big part of our duties as competent airmen (persons) is risk management. If you’re getting paid to fly by non-aviators, their overriding concern is safety. If a pilot cares to put his life at risk, so be it. However, killing non-aviators due to thrill-seeking is very bad form. Additionally, it will bring on more rules by the regulatory agencies.
It’s like opposing tsunamis of emotions. The adrenaline junkies vs safety weenies. Consequences pending.
Those guys weren’t flying R-22’s with low mass rotor systems connected to piston engines and they weren’t hovering, either. I watched the video which looked like they were about at the top of the stadium but coming in at a place without high seats and exiting on the opposite side in a similar setup at a slow cruise power setting … meaning they had some energy left to point the things IF necessary. As some of the military commenters in the second link said, I’m certain they pre-briefed everything and had places to aim for if something went wrong. That a few people who don’t know much about this sort of flying got hysterical doesn’t mean diddly to me. I’d be willing to bet that few people here haven’t either flown SO low they could grab a burger off of a grill or so fast and low that if an observer blinked, they’d have missed the fun.
All’s well that ends well. They didn’t fly under a bridge with their ADS-B turned off for gosh sake !!
Now that I think about it some more, the gal who was skinny dipping in her pool near Big Bear lake in SoCal loved the UH-1N we were in that made a sudden halt in translational flight so we could all hang out the sides and get a better peeky-poo. She even smiled and waved up to us. Just some harmless fun. We didn’t forget her and I’m certain she still smiles about it, too 🙂