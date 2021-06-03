ASM Rebranding as JANA Engineering

JANA, Inc., a leading engineering and technical documentation services company, has announced the rebranding of Aircraft Systems and Manufacturing, Inc. (ASM) to JANA Engineering.

Ean Niland, President of JANA, Inc., states that the move is the last piece of the transition plan that began when JANA purchased ASM in 2017. “We are undertaking this rebranding effort to reflect the reality that ASM has grown to become an integral part of the JANA family, and its inclusion is an important step toward achieving the overall company goals that were established when JANA purchased ASM nearly five years ago.”

Under the new name, JANA Engineering will continue to serve the Aerospace industry as a whole, with emphasis on operators and commercial carriers, component OEMs, airframe OEMs, and MROs. As the world leader in advanced avionics integration, JANA Engineering is able to offer FAA Organization Designation Authorization (ODA) services, STC certifications, design and engineering for avionics integration, fabrication/assembly and kitting capabilities, and 24/7 AOG support.

As part of the transition, the company name, logo, and website will adopt the present JANA branding. The content from ASM’s website has been incorporated into the existing JANA site and can be found at janacorp.com/engineering. These changes, however, will not affect JANA Engineering’s ability to deliver top-notch customer service and solutions to clients. Our primary focus is, and always will be, ensuring that all projects receive the highest level of attention and follow-through.

For more information on the rebranding or the services that we provide, please feel free to contact JANA Engineering at +1 (210) 616-0083, or visit our website at janacorp.com/engineering. We look forward to our continued partnership.