Axnes Names Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics U.S. Repair Station for PNG Wireless Intercom Products

WICHITA, Kan. (June 23, 2021) — Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics announced it has been named an Authorized Repair Station for Axnes PNG wireless intercom products in the United States. Mid-Continent expects to provide service and support capabilities for Axnes customers by October 2021. This will include warranty and non-warranty repair and exchange services, technical support, installation and configuration assistance, product training, troubleshooting, diagnostics and AOG services for the complete Axnes PNG product line.

“Axnes is excited and proud to establish a new support partnership with Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics,” said Markus Schmitz, Managing Director of Axnes Inc. in North America. “Our new relationship with Mid-Continent, an iconic industry leader and experts in avionics service and support, will immensely benefit our existing, and rapidly growing, customer family.”

Installed in more than 1,800 aircraft worldwide, Axnes wireless intercom solutions are widely known for their exceptional performance in extreme conditions. They are highly-durable and designed for aircraft, ground vehicles and maritime platforms in both the civilian and military markets.

“Our state-of-the-art Van Nuys, California facility is the center of our Axnes PNG product service and support,” said Matthew Harrah, Senior Vice President of Technology and Products for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics. “Our team operates one of the largest overhaul and exchange programs in the world and is proud to serve Axnes and their customers across the U.S. Our support capabilities for Axnes will be fully on-line and operational this fall.”

To inquire about Axnes PNG wireless intercom service and support, contact Bryan Miner, Director, Western Region for Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics at 818-786-0300 or visit mcico.com.

About Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics manufactures, overhauls and repairs aircraft instruments, avionics and advanced power solutions for the global aerospace industry. Mid-Continent supports business and commercial aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), defense, and special missions markets. The company manufactures more than 25,000 units per year and processes more than 15,000 units in its overhaul, exchange and repair operation. The Quality Management System of the Wichita, Kansas Facility is AS9100D and ISO9001:2015 certified. For additional information, visit mcico.com.