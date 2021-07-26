ACE Announces Record SNF Numbers, Skylab Completion

The Aerospace Center for Excellence (ACE) is celebrating a banner year at last April’s Sun ‘n Fun Aerospace Expo after cancelling the 2020 event due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. ACE president John “Lites” Leenhouts announced at AirVenture that almost 200,000 people attended Sun ‘n Fun 2021, beating out previous show records. Net revenue was up by about five-percent in spite of travel restrictions that kept international attendance down and a fifteen-percent reduction in the number of exhibitors present.

Leenhouts also announced that construction has wrapped up on ACE’s Skylab, a science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning center aimed at offering hands-on activities for young people interested in aviation. The project has added 8,000 square feet of convertible space for educational use, events and exhibits, a new lobby and entrance for the Florida Air Museum, a state-of-the-art simulator training lab, holographic theater and planetarium, aerospace resource center and educator planning space. An official ribbon cutting is planned for next month.

In addition, Sun ‘n Fun will be hosting a second holiday flying festival and car show at Florida’s Lakeland Linder International Airport (KLAL). The event will take place Dec. 4-5, 2021.