EAA Posts Initial AirVenture 2021 Health And Safety Measures

The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) has announced a series of new health and safety measures to be implemented at its 2021 AirVenture Oshkosh fly-in in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The organization will be adding sanitizing facilities, reducing seating capacity at outdoor venues, scheduling additional sessions for high-demand forums and presentations and canceling a number of large events and receptions. For the indoor spaces, EAA plans to have fewer exhibitors in each exhibit building, create more walkways and separation between exhibitors and increase ventilation where possible. Some venues are expected to be repurposed to accommodate indoor exhibitors required to move by changes to the usual exhibit halls.

“We will be hosting AirVenture 2021, but there will be areas that will look different and areas where we’ll incorporate technology to limit touchpoints as we work with local and state health officials to establish and maintain the best possible standards for public events,” said EAA CEO Jack Pelton. “Some areas may look different at Oshkosh this year, but the feeling will be the same as we gather to celebrate the world of flight.”

At this time, EAA says it will not require proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to attend the event, which is scheduled to take place July 26 to Aug. 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. While strongly encouraged, masks will not be mandatory for attendees. The organization cautioned that its plans may change as the situation develops. Pelton previously told AVweb that critical go/no-go decisions for AirVenture are likely to happen the beginning of May.