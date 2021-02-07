TFR Gateways Allow GA Access

As President Joe Biden enjoys a weekend at home in Wilmington, Delaware, general aviation is continuing to operate, even within the high-security 12-NM ring of the 30-NM TFR that follows him when he travels. AOPA is reporting that the TFR in place until Monday is a big improvement over the draft version rolled out in January. The two GA airports within the center ring, New Castle in Wilmington and New Garden Airport in Toughkenamon, Pennsylvania, are closed for almost all regular operations but they at least remain accessible thanks to some security gateways.

Operators who need to get into either of the airports can land first at either Dulles or Newark to undergo a TSA security check. TSA screening will also be available at New Castle for outbound aircraft. “Pilots should pay close attention to both the dates and procedures and always make sure they are looking at the most recent NOTAMs,” AOPA said in its report. There are nine airports in 12- to 30-NM ring and certain GA operations are allowed but pilots are reminded to review the NOTAMs for each of the airports before turning the key. There are five airports either on or really close to the 30-NM ring that have been exempted from the TFR.