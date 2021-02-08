FAA Investigating Latest SpaceX Starship Test

The FAA has announced it will investigate last week’s spectacular crash landing of SpaceX’s SN9 Starship prototype in Texas. The silo-like rocket performed flawlessly through launch to 50,000 feet, where it hovered briefly before doing its “belly flop” maneuver to descend. One of the engines needed to brake the rocket in its final descent didn’t ignite and the vehicle slammed into the ground and exploded. Musk later said all three engines should have been lit and one shut down to ensure there were two functioning rockets for the landing. It was the latest in a series of pyrotechnic ends to Starship tests and it was delayed by the FAA because of a license infraction on the previous test flight, which ended similarly. It also seemed to escalate a skirmish between SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and the regulator.
After the FAA delayed the SN9 test, Musk ripped the agency on Twitter. After last Tuesday’s light show, he announced he was taking a break from Twitter. The FAA had something to say, however. “The FAA will oversee the investigation of (Tuesday’s) landing mishap involving the SpaceX Starship SN9 prototype in Boca Chica, Texas,” an agency spokesperson told CNN. “Although this was an uncrewed test flight, the investigation will identify the root cause of today’s mishap and possible opportunities to further enhance safety as the program develops.”
It is a given that, if it is mechanical and flies in the air, the FAA attempts to ensure safety of any on board and also on the dirt below. That being said, however, I can’t help but think this is a case of “I’ll show you for making public comments.” This was different circumstances, but a very similar ending to the last one, yet no investigation on that one. Or, are they now using the “two failures before we look” principal as with the MAX? Supportive investigation would be awesome, but …….
I would hate to say “II told you so.” except that I love doing it so much, but it was exactly what I thought.
A company I used to work for developed a computer program for “Distant Overpressure Focusing.” Under some weather conditions the shock wave from an explosion can affect areas much further away than normally would be the case. SpaceX clearly was required to use that program, which combines the predicted blast effects with population and structural data to produce a Predicted Casualty number, the national standard is 30 in a million; above that you cannot fly.
It seems that SpaceX ran the calculations for the SN8 launch, found it exceeded the 30 in a million number, and launched anyway. This is the equivalent of a pilot deciding that the 500 ft altitude requirement does not apply over his girlfriend’s house or an airline deciding that since their airplanes have multiple engines, all of the powerplants do not have to pass the pre-takeoff run-up tests.
When there is a mishap the first question is: “Why did this happen?” The second question is “How did they let it happen?” and depending on the answer to those questions, a third question may arise, “What else are they doing that they are screwing up the same way?” The FAA is now asking the third question.
Fact is, space launch has less Federal regulation applied that ANY OTHER AVIATION RELATED INDUSTRY. Make a list of all the things you have to comply with to operate an airliner and you find that that the space launch industry basically has NONE of that.
I’m not saying that no regulations are necessary, but if the space launch industry had a thick a regulatory rulebook as aviation, we never would have gotten to the moon, let alone into low earth orbit. Yes, with private companies moving into commercial space tourism, there obviously will need to be some regulations to ensure a minimum level of safety, but we aren’t yet at the point where it can even come close to the safety record of commercial flight. Even the Soyuz (which I believe has the most human launches of any space vehicle yet built) would need to have the words “Experimental” written on it.
If you think about it, commercial flight only became truly safe around the 80s, or about 70 years after the first powered flight. If you consider the 1950s as the start of human spaceflight, we’re only just now 70 years hence, so we’re only just beginning to figure out how to put some actual safety into human spaceflight.
If you ask me, the FAA having this much scrutiny on SpaceX now is only because they’re trying to show everyone else that in the wake of the MAX fiasco that they can still regulate. But I have more faith in SpaceX figuring it out than the FAA. I never thought SpaceX would be able to successfully get their return-to-earth reusable launch rockets to work, and yet they did – after several RUD landings. And they did that without FAA “helpful” oversight.
Well, it might be just as concerning if the FAA were to react in the opposite manner, and after an explosive landing simply say “Yeah, that’s cool” 😉
I am not sure where Robert E has gotten his information from to positively determine that SpaceX violated the national standard of 30 in a million rule posing some shockwave damage to flora and fauna due to particular weather parameters. Seems to me, if SpaceX had violated that rule/regulation ( if that is indeed a FAR regulation vs a recommendation), the FAA would be the first to announce to the world, SpaceX’s intentional non-compliance. The FAA would not pass up a golden opportunity to use SpaceX as their poster boy for what not to do and how the FAA will handle those who dare to intentionally challenge the express, written FAR status quo. I would be interested to see a link to that 30 to one million FAR requirement or no go.
Elon is not “behaving” or “reacting” in proper, expected FAA response to the FAA’s delaying a launch followed with an investigation in SpaceX protocol. The FAA will have a hard time doing a ramp check on a spacecraft they know nothing about. SpaceX developments are certainly proprietary. SpaceX already knows what failed. Probably already knows the solution. And I would expect, already applied the fix. The FAA has not set the bureaucratically glacial, investigative wheels in motion yet other than saying they will launch an investigation and Elon already has SN10 on the launch pad, fixed and ready to go with SN11-14 in the barn as backups. Musk is so far ahead of the FAA, the FAA is worried they will look pretty antiquated losing control of not only SpaceX but others like Virgin Galactic. Gotta jerk the regulatory leash, even if they don’t know exactly what it is, to let these new Twitter users who is the “master”.
This would be an ideal time for the FAA to work with SpaceX in a more cooperative way, using events like the RUD of SN9 as a working partnership elevating them from the MAX debacle rather than the usual I am the “master” investigative threats. However, the FAA has not been at the top of their PR game, if ever they had a PR game.
This may be a chance for the FAA to help Space X figure out what they are doing wrong and prevent more explosions that could kill passengers or crew or people on the ground in the future.
In general I’m against federal intervention in general and the FAA in particular but Space X obviously needs help.
No more help than the US government (NASA) needed in figuring out how to get the first Mercury space capsule to launch without exploding. And if they did need help, I doubt the FAA would be the right people to help them.
So … how’d the test of those SLS engines—old and well-sorted technology, with some updates—go for NASA? After how many years?
Yeah, SpaceX needs help … to get people the heck out of the way. You aren’t at all against intervention, it seems.
The FAA doesn’t “help”. You submit what the FAA wants and if it is not sufficient (with the FAA it usually isn’t) they kick it back telling you it does not meet FAA requirements. Then it is up to you to guess what the FAA wants and resubmit. This back and forth can happen several times. Why else does it take over 18 months to get a certificate approved! As I said before the FAA needs to be taken out of the space/rocket business other than airspace allocation for launches before the FAA drowns the private rocket launch business in bureaucratic red tape!
They will blame it on the pilot, as they always do. Seriously, what does the FAA know about rockets?
What does the FAA know about spacecraft, particularly rockets? I saw no FAA investigation into the Apollo fire, Columbia re-entry tragedy, or the Challenger explosion due to the leaky O rings. Nor have a heard of any other FAA investigations during all of the experimental flights which cost the lives of many civilian and military test pilots through out the 50-60-70’s. I am sure the FAA was officially in charge of the any airspace but daily managed by NASA. Under what FAA department does the modern technology of the day have trained FAA personnel in place during any evolution of aircraft and space technology?
What FAA department had the technological savvy to understand all of the aspects of MCAS? We all know they don’t have that level of expertise having to depend on the manufacturer to be honest, forthright, and consistently dependable in sharing new technology with its virtues and vices. The regs are there to enforce that relationship should either party stray from honest transparency. That make perfect sense when both parties possess the same honest character. It makes sense when one or both decides to do otherwise. Boeing and the FAA violated long standing certification regulations that have been in place for a very long time.
However, technology today is moving faster than any regs can keep up with just as it did in the 30’s when private enterprise, even under the economic pressure of the Great Depression, accelerated by the vaunted military with associated government agencies that was in oversight of their activities. The technological advances far outpaced the military/government. No need to be adversarial then nor now.
The last thing we need is the FAA oversight of space technology. They have their hands full with ADS-B. Let Elon do what he does best and engage SpaceX knowledge/talent in formulating the ever evolving new regulations based on knowledge rather than knee jerk fear. These regs should be developed with cooperation of NASA rather than the FAA if one is inclined to think we need more government intervention.