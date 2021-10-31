Air Force Developing Amphibious C-130

The U.S. Air Force is reportedly fast-tracking development of an amphibious float mod for the C-130 to respond to increasing tension with China in the South Pacific. The float-equipped aircraft would be used to deploy personnel, including Special Forces. The aircraft would allow “the Air Force to increase placement and access for infiltration, exfiltration, and personnel recovery, as well as providing enhanced logistical capabilities,” Lt. Col. Josh Trantham, Air Force Special Operation Command’s science, systems, technology, and innovation deputy division chief, said in a September news release.
The Air Force apparently wants a working prototype by the end of 2022 and is working with a private company on the development. Renderings of the finished product show floats that are almost the full length of the fuselage and would raise the aircraft more than 20 feet on the float-borne landing gear. The floats will be removable. The U.S. military hasn’t operated amphibs for more than 50 years but the Coast Guard used seaplanes until 1983.
For far less money, the USAF could buy some used HU-16’s and restart the line. This idea is N U T T Y !!!
Have I been asleep and woken up on the 1st April?
My first thought exactly!
The C-130 Amphib float concept goes back several decades. There was a couple proof of concept models and the military dropped it because there was no need at the time. In the 80’s the Fire Fighting groups still had a lot of PBYs and there were still left over WWII era aircraft to fall back on if the amphibious need arose. Our shop had a toy model of a Floated C-130 hanging from our Alaska hanger ceiling. We thought it would make for a great mobile hunting/fishing lodge. 🙂
The Chinese have their own Turbine powered Amphibian… Search ‘AVIC AG600’
Gotta keep up with the Jones’s or Wongs.