Boeing Breaks Ground For Jacksonville MRO Facility

Boeing officially began construction on a new maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility located at Cecil Airport (VQQ) in Jakcsonville, Florida, on Thursday. The 370,000 square-foot facility will include eight hangars along with work and office space. According to company, the facility will be used to “deliver readiness outcomes for U.S. government customers.”

“With this physical growth comes the ability to meet the evolving needs of our nation’s servicemen and women,” said Boeing Global Services president and CEO Ted Colbert. “The Boeing team in Jacksonville are experts at performing complex military aircraft modifications, and we’re excited to partner with our customer to tackle what’s next in the MRO space, like using data analytics to help minimize aircraft downtime, or applying digital tools to optimize and integrate our support approach.”

The facility is being constructed near Boeing’s existing MRO site at VQQ, which opened in 1999. Work is expected to be completed in 2023. Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony also highlighted a 25-year lease agreement between Boeing and the Jacksonville Aviation Authority.