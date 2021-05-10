Bombardier Cautiously Navigates New Path

Bombardier has declared the COVID-19 turbulence to be all but over but it’s taking a cautious approach to future production increases. The company, which only a few years ago made everything from wings for Boeings to high-speed trains, has shed all of that to become purely focused on business jet production. That all happened as the pandemic ensued and company officials told an analysts call last week that it’s come out the other side in good shape. It’s also not taking that for granted.
“We believe it is best to maintain a disciplined approach to our production rate until we are convinced that the recovery is firmly rooted,” CEO Eric Martel told the call. Bombardier says its revenue from business aircraft grew 18 percent last year and totaled $1.3 billion. Martel said the company will deliver 110-120 aircraft this year, many of them its latest generation Global models.
110 to 120 deliveries this year sound a little optimistic. That’s ten airplanes a month.
Google says they delivered 114 total and 44 in q4 of 2020. 16 global aircraft were delivered, a record. I was confused about the revenue, it cannot be 1.3 billion, that might be the net profit but gross sales have to be 5 to 6 billion.