Cabin Crew Deal With Pro-Trump Participants

The chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee has urged the TSA and the FBI to add those who participated in the violence at the Capitol last Wednesday be added to the no-fly list. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said that flights to Washington on Tuesday provided foreshadowing of the events to follow and on Thursday he implored the law enforcement authorities to act. “Alleged perpetrators of a domestic terrorist attack who have been identified by the FBI should be held accountable,” he said.

It turns out there were some uncomfortable moments on flights out of Washington on Thursday and Friday but all of them and their passengers and crew made it to their destinations safely. Still, the president of the U.S. Association of Flight Attendants said the “mob mentality” that some of her members had to deal with is not what they signed on for. “It will not happen again,” she said. “There’s a reason that there are strict penalties and fines for failing to comply with crew member instructions. Enforcement keeps everyone safe.”